Three Charged In Connection With Drugs, Firearms Seizure In Abaco

THREE men were remanded to prison yesterday after they were arraigned in connection with a recent seizure of drugs and firearms by law enforcement officers in Abaco.

Anthony Powell, 34, Jarret Major, 30, and Calvin Higgs, 29, appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing four drug related charges: possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, importation of dangerous drugs, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

They were further arraigned on two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, a count each of possession of a firearm with intent to supply and possession of ammunition with intent to supply, two counts of importation of firearms, two counts of conspiracy to import firearms and importation of ammunition.

The trio pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges related to the February 24 arrest.It is alleged that the trio, between February 8 and February 24, agreed with a common purpose to import and were allegedly found in possession of dangerous

drugs - marijuana - into the Bahamas with intent to supply.

It is further alleged they were found with two 9mm weapons - Beretta and Springfield - and 27 rounds of 9mm ammunition for the illegal firearms without having the requisite licences and certificates to possess the items.

The men will stand trial on May 16 in connection with the seizure.

Due to the nature of the charges, they were denied bail and remanded to the Department of Correctional Services.

However, they have the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Powell has retained attorney Jomo Campbell to represent him while Major and Higgs are represented by Murrio Ducille and Krysta Mason-Smith.