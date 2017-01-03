Henfield: Gangs Told To Recruit Marchers To Join Plp Parade

RANARD Henfield, lead organiser for the We March Bahamas group, has claimed that he was approached by two “gang leaders” on Sunday who allegedly told him they were asked to “convince the streets” to march with the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) on Majority Rule Day instead of the activist group.

He made the allegation in a Facebook post on Monday. He also posted an open letter to PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts, suggesting that the two groups march side-by-side from Clifford Park to Bay Street. Mr Henfield wrote that his group is certain Mr Roberts would put “country over party politics” and accept the invitation to march together for a “common loftier goal.”

We March Bahamas and the PLP have conflicting marches planned for next Tuesday, which is Majority Rule Day.

“I pray about everything,” Mr Henfield wrote on Facebook. “Most times, God says ‘stand firm but remain humble!’ One of my biggest concerns is keeping the We March supporters safe. The next is to give a voice to the voiceless, then raise awareness to their plights and help them bring about change.

“On Sunday, I was approached by two different gang leaders at two different places, both of whom advised me that they’ve been asked to convince the ‘streets’ to march with the PLP instead of with We March. Both of them have chosen to stand with the people and have issued their orders on the streets that the people must stand up to government,” he alleged.



“While I understand that some supporters of the status quo are trying everything possible to muzzle the people’s voice, let us stand firm for one more moment then begin our journey towards a better Bahamas for all!”

Last Wednesday, in a Facebook post Mr Henfield revealed that “after several weeks of back and forth” the Cabinet Office rejected the group’s application to protest in Rawson and Parliaments Squares because the “event conflicts with another event” already booked for that date.

Late last year, Mr Roberts announced that the PLP had also planned a march to mark the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule.

We March Bahamas had planned to protest on Monday, January 9 - the original observance date announced for Majority Rule Day.

However, in early December it was announced in Parliament that the holiday would be observed on the actual date of the historic event, Tuesday, January 10.

The change in the public holiday calendar has been perceived by many as an attempt by the government to strike a blow to the success of a second event by We March Bahamas.

Representatives from the group have said they are going ahead with their plans for a march despite the rejection from the Cabinet Office for use of the areas they had requested.

In his letter to Mr Roberts posted online on Monday, Mr Henfield wrote that he was concerned about the perception of animosity between his movement and the PLP.

“We March is not anti-PLP, anti-FNM or anti-government,” Mr Henfield wrote. “We March is a movement of the Bahamian people that want to see an end to petty politics and have government focus on fixing The Bahamas. You and I can agree that there are a lot of changes to be made to benefit our people.

“. . . It would be in the best interest of our people that we, the PLP and We March organisers, publicly state that both sides want the same thing, a country where the Bahamian people can freely, peacefully and respectfully voice their concerns and mandates on any administration. It’s in the best interest of all Bahamians that we both publicly state that we want to put an end to political victimisation and oppression.

“Further, that we both want the administration of the day and any other that will follow to listen to the people and follow the people’s will. It is in this spirit of ‘love and unity,’ ‘pressing onwards, marching together’ that I propose that we march side by side in black on January 10 from Clifford Park to Bay Street and that we publicly and immediately ask the Bahamian people to stand united on Majority Rule Day rather than be divided by petty politics, egos, political agendas and misunderstandings,” Mr Henfield wrote.

We March Bahamas staged a massive protest on November 25, 2016, where more than a thousand people marched from Arawak Cay to downtown Nassau. A large group of protestors also occupied Rawson Square for 12 hours as part of the demonstration against the government and the status quo.