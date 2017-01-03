EDITOR, The Tribune.

The US abstains in the UN Security Council on the Resolution on Settlements in Israel.

What a parting gift from outgoing President Obama to the Israeli people UN Resolutions are exceptionally difficult to be removed or changed.

Was this a slap in the face to Israel’s Prime Minister? Probably and oh so stupid.

One thing is for sure if Madam Hillary had won, President Obama would never have done this he would have instructed the US UN Ambassador to use their Veto as they always have in the past.

The legacy of the outgoing President Obama as it relates to the Middle East is incredibly negative - we cannot forget immediately after winning he flew to Egypt and spoke what was to be a defining speech at Cairo University.

Obama’s foreign policy position weakness in matters concerning Iran, Iraq and Syria have left a lot of work for the incoming US President to change through a more understanding policy.

As we look forward to 2017 and beyond we hope the US foreign policy will not be tempered with silly childish acts, but strong logical policy.

The recent signing of the so-called Caribbean Initiative by President Obama is very much too late....Why is it that the US prefers to scold the Caribbean rather than being a good neighbour?

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

December 24, 2016.