Pm: Sears Has Had A Fair Shot In Leadership Challenge

PRIME Minister Perry Christie said that former Attorney General Alfred Sears has been given a fair shot to lead the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), despite concern that the party’s late convention may discourage delegates and party stalwarts from approving a change of leadership so close to the next general election.

The PLP’s convention will be held in the final week of this month. It was postponed several times, most recently from November because the staging of a major political event so soon after the passage of Hurricane Matthew was a concern to some members of the party.

Some have criticised the PLP for the convention’s postponement, believing it encourages members to rubber-stamp Mr Christie as leader out of fear that choosing a new leader now will bring too much disruption to a party that plans to portray itself this year as the only stable party in the country.

When asked yesterday if the January convention is fair to his challenger, Mr Christie said: “I know he’s done a lot of work. I know he’s covered a lot of areas, I know he’s called people over and over again, so he’s had a fair opportunity to sell himself and make his case.”

Mr Christie added that Mr Sears’ challenge to his leadership of the PLP raises constitutional issues since his rival is not a member of Parliament.

“I have a view as to how people react to these things,” he said. “I have a view as to the constitutional implications if someone tries to run when they’re not even a member of Parliament. The Constitution clearly governs the process and he doesn’t qualify as a member of Parliament to be a leader in the House of Assembly. The fact of the matter is he’s tried to explain it. I have not commented at all on his candidacy. I will in fact be engaged in the coming week before the convention to ensure that I give the people the benefit of knowing who I am and knowing what I stand for, lest there be some doubt as to who I am and what I stand for.”

This is not the first time Mr Sears’ absence from Parliament has been cited as a hindrance to his ambitions.

In 2016, Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald said Mr Sears would find difficulty receiving support from PLP parliamentarians who would be apprehensive about someone who is not a sitting MP.

The Constitution mandates that the Governor General appoints as Prime Minister the member of Parliament who “is the leader of the party which commands the support of the majority of the members of that House”.

It adds: “If it appears to him that party does not have an undisputed leader in the House or that no party commands the support of such a majority, the member of the House of Assembly who, in his judgment, is most likely to command the support of the majority of members of that House, and who is willing to accept the office of Prime Minister” will be chosen.

When contacted by The Tribune yesterday, Mr Sears insisted his challenge raises no constitutional concerns.

“The constitution of the PLP controls the party and the constitution basically lays out who is eligible to run for any position in the party,” he said. “The convention is controlled by the constitution of the PLP. I’ve read that constitution numerous times and there are no disabilities that would prevent me from contesting for the leadership.”

If he were to win the race, Mr Sears said Prime Minister Perry Christie would still continue to lead the government inside Parliament. “Things would still be as normal,” he said. “Throughout the Commonwealth we’ve had ruling parties change leadership while holding government.”

As for his bid to unseat Mr Christie, he said: “The preparations have been going better than I could ever imagine. It’s been very encouraging.”