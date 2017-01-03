Sears To Speak On Role Of The Press

FORMER Parliamentarian and Cabinet minister Alfred Sears will speak on ‘The Role of the Media in National Development’ at the Bahamas Press Club monthly meeting this evening at the British Colonial Hilton, downtown Nassau.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 7pm in the Harry Oakes Boardroom.

Mr Sears is the managing partner of the law firm Sears & Co in Nassau and will stand for election as the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate in Fort Charlotte, a constituency he won in 2002.

He is also challenging the Prime Minister, Perry Christie, for the leadership of the PLP at the party convention later this month.

A former Minister of of Education, Science and Technology from 2002 to 2007, Mr Sears also served as Chairman of the Council of the College of The Bahamas between 2012 and 2016.