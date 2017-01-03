Smiles For The New Year As Delores Ingraham Recovers From Illness

DELORES Ingraham and her husband, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, saw the new year in at the Lyford Cay Club on Saturday and showed she had recovered from the serious infection which had hospitalised her in the autumn.

Mrs Ingraham, 68, was admitted to Doctors Hospital in late September and treated in the Intensive Care Unit suffering from a high fever. She was subsequently taken to the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, for further diagnosis of an infection.

She is a veteran educator and former principal of C C Sweeting High School.