Smiles For The New Year As Delores Ingraham Recovers From Illness

DELORES Ingraham and her husband, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, saw the new year in at the Lyford Cay Club on Saturday and showed she had recovered from the serious infection which had hospitalised her in the autumn.
Mrs Ingraham, 68, was admitted to Doctors Hospital in late September and treated in the Intensive Care Unit suffering from a high fever. She was subsequently taken to the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, for further diagnosis of an infection.
She is a veteran educator and former principal of C C Sweeting High School.
Comments
ohdrap4 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
man i saw those pink pants at the thrift shop, but when i returned with money HAI had bought it,
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
I wish Mrs: Ingraham all the best.
licks2 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Ah the life of the retired. . .Papa even looks relaxed in his dress.. .good looking couple. . .AAHHHHHH!
thephoenix562 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
You couldnt knock me out and put pink pants on me.Looks good on him though.great looking couple.
TalRussell 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Comrades!... Now, that's how real man's wears his fuchsia pinks!
And we're all smiles and best wishes for Mr. & Mrs Papa. Are you sure, Papa's not donning them cotton candy fuchsia pinks pants for some.kinds advertising how he's all rejuvenated to return as the Red party feel younger, fresher, more lively leader for the 2017 General?
Franklyn 38 minutes ago
...all the best wish to Mrs. and Mr. Ingraham, this New Year. May Allah continue the bless you and protect you.
Franklyn
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID