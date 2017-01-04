$5,000 Fine For Man Guilty Of Marijuana Possession

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $5,000 yesterday after he pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Axanthio Thompson, 29, appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing the charge concerning a marijuana seizure by police on December 30, 2016.

Shortly after 10am on the day in question, Mobile Division officers were on routine patrol on Second Street and Palm Tree Avenue when they saw the occupant of a Honda vehicle look in their direction.

The car pulled into a yard and Thompson got out of the vehicle. Police approached and informed him that they suspected that the car contained an illegal item or items.

When they returned him to the car, a search was conducted in his presence where five pounds of marijuana was found, resulting in Thompson’s arrest.

When interviewed in police custody, he elected to remain silent.

Magistrate Forbes asked Thompson if he accepted the facts read in court by police prosecutor Supt Ercell Dorsett. The accused said he did.

His lawyer, Jomo Campbell, asked the court to impose a fine instead of a custodial sentence on the air condition repairman who “has no prior convictions in this jurisdiction or any other.”

“He’s not desirous of wasting the court’s time or resources for four witnesses to come and give evidence,” the lawyer said.

“He’s extremely remorseful for having to have his brother stay in the Grove Police Station during the New Year holiday and for the embarrassment of having to bring his family to court,” Mr Campbell added.

Magistrate Forbes accepted Thompson’s guilty plea and formally convicted him of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Due to his early plea of guilt and lack of prior convictions, the magistrate fined Thompson $5,000 instead of imposing a custodial sentence for a crime that could have seen him receive a $50,000 fine and/or seven years imprisonment.

However, Magistrate Forbes said if Thompson does not pay the $5,000 penalty, he would spend 13 months at the Department of Correctional Services.

Mr Campbell said his client would be able to pay 80 per cent ($4,000) immediately but would need a week to pay the balance.

Magistrate Forbes subsequently ordered that the $4,000 be paid on the date of conviction and the balance on/or before January 31.