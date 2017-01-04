Bungled Vaccinations And An Infant’S Fight For Life

When she took her healthy infant son for his routine vaccinations in Nassau last July, Elizabeth Dupuch Carron could not have imagined the horror that was to unfold which almost cost him his life. Now safely back home after five months of radical treatment in Miami, Aidan’s anguished mother opens her heart exclusively to The Tribune to tell the harrowing tale of his fight for survival in order to help other families avoid unnecessarily suffering the same frightening encounter with a deadly disease.
A MOTHER has told a heartbreaking story of her infant son’s fight for survival as she pleaded with parents to ensure their paediatricians adhere to the CDC “Vaccination Guidelines and Makeup Schedules”.
Seven-month-old Aidan Roger Carron was rushed to Doctors Hospital’s Emergency Room on July 9, 2016, with a fever of 107.1F. He had acquired a deadly auto-immune disease called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).
“I’m not sure if my husband, Robert, or I have the words to describe the emotional stress, pain and sense of helplessness you experience when you’re informed that your infant was unnecessarily exposed to such a lethal disease by his paediatrician’s office administering so many vaccinations at once,” Elizabeth Dupuch Carron said in an exclusive interview with The Tribune.
“One minute,” said Mrs Carron, “you’re overjoyed that God has blessed you with such a perfectly healthy, bouncing baby boy. Then, less than two weeks after his vaccinations, you’re in a state of shock when you see your son on death’s doorstep in PMH’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.
“Like many Bahamians, we had never heard of HLH. HLH is triggered when killer T cells are provoked (one being by vaccinations) to the extent that they generate a furious immune response. This response ‘eats’ other cells and destroys your vital organs. The disease is so lethal, if not immediately diagnosed and aggressively treated, because of the damage it quickly does to your bone marrow, liver, spleen, heart and brain. You die within two months,” she explained.
“It would be remiss if my husband and I did not share how grateful we are to the team at Miami Children’s Hospital - Hematology/Oncologists Dr Maggie Fader and Dr Bill De Angulo; Andrew Farkas; at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr Omala Oblack, Dr Seymour and Dr Bassett; Ed Fields; Lamorn 'King' Rolle; and last, but by no means least, Nurse Laing. Without their efforts, there is no doubt Aidan would not be alive today!
“When Aidan went for his delayed six-month vaccinations he was already seven months old. We were weeks behind the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines because our paediatrician could not secure such essential vaccinations as DTap for babies.
“Our paediatrician’s office informed us that they had been unable to obtain DTap since late summer 2015, and had even decided to write to the American Embassy for assistance. In fact, they had only gotten 25 doses because of a story in The Tribune weeks earlier.
“We, like hundreds of other Bahamian parents, were offered the old DTP vaccine - which despite being used in developing countries has been banned in the USA for 15 years for safety concerns - or wait for the DTap to arrive.
“As our paediatrician’s nurse set up our son’s vaccinations and makeup shots, we were concerned about the number of vaccinations that were going to be administered all at once. We even questioned the nurse as to whether it wouldn’t be wiser to space the vaccinations out?” Mrs Carron said.
“‘Oh, no! It’s fine. We’re catching up’, the nurse nonchalantly informed us. Clearly, they must have been clueless as to how a single needle could irrevocably change our lives and that of many children,” said the tearful mother.
“I left our paediatrician’s office with a heavy heart that day. I recall turning to my husband and his old roommate from university saying: ‘I hope my instincts are wrong. I have a terrible feeling that our son has just been given far too many vaccinations!’
“Within 48 hours, Aidan started projectile vomiting like in ‘The Exorcist’. He then refused to eat solid foods,” his mother sobbed.
“After chatting with other mothers, I was somewhat relieved to hear that reactions like this were not uncommon; especially
after receiving so many vaccinations. However, I soon noticed more ominous signs. Aidan became less playful, started crying uncontrollably and his
amazing, happy, engaging personality faded dramatically.
“On Thursday, with a fever, we decided to take Aidan to see his paediatrician. I informed him that since last week Aidan had refused to eat solid foods. While he was drinking his formula, he now had developed a stubborn fever which had spiked to 104.9F last night,” she explained.
“After examining Aidan, our paediatrician informed us that he could see his throat was inflamed and that he probably had a ‘viral infection’. He advised us to give him Calpol which should ease the effects and that we should be patient and that it would go away in a couple of days,” said his mother, tears rolling down her cheeks.
“Go away! Two days later, I was back at our paediatrician’s office. Aidan was having long periods of inconsolable crying; still refusing to eat solid foods; now vomiting with his formula, with a fever and starting to develop red/purple dots on his hands and feet,” his mother continued. “When I asked the staff what it was, I was told ‘don’t worry, it’s not Meningitis’!
“That’s fine! I replied. But what is it, because I can assure you it wasn’t on my son yesterday?” the concerned mother asked.
“What I didn’t know at the time, but learned later was that this petechaie was a tell-tale sign of dire underlying blood and/or inflammatory issues,” Mrs Carron explained.
“Dr Bassett was the paediatrician on call the Saturday I took Aidan back for the second time. She examined Aidan and decided to take a blood sample. She said she would call with the results the following day. In the interim, she recommended that we up the dosage of Calpol and alternate it with Ibuprofen, every four hours.
“On Saturday night, things really went downhill. We couldn’t believe our eyes when the digital thermometer started blinking red and showed Aidan’s fever had spiked to an unimaginable 107.1F. My husband reset the device, took his own temperature and redid the reading. The same! He even took a photo of it, just to make sure he wasn’t seeing things!” Mrs Carron said.
“We realised time was of the essence. Robert ran downstairs to empty the ice tray and get all the ice from the freezer. My mother-in-law and I readied an ice bath for Aidan,” she continued. “Despite Aidan’s objections, we managed to bring his fever down to a more manageable 103F with the icy water. However, Aidan began squinting and losing focus. He became lethargic, clingy and the dots were spreading up his hands and feet with little red lines becoming very pronounced,” she recalled.
“Early Sunday morning, Dr Bassett called with Aidan’s blood tests. While she assured us that his blood count was normal, she said his lymph nodes were quite high, which was normal for a viral infection. ‘I want you to take my personal mobile in case there are any further developments’,” Mrs Carron recalled.
“I think Dr Bassett was sick of hearing from me over the holiday weekend. But as his fever refused to break, the dots and lines were becoming more and more prominent and going a pale, grey colour so we both agreed it was time to rush to the Emergency Room.
“We were very fortunate that family friend Dr Omala Oblack was the attending physician at Doctors Hospital ER that night,” Mrs Carron recalled. “She immediately took his blood, and, while awaiting the results, asked me to share what had transpired.”
“I remember Dr Oblack interrupting my story to say that we had to retake the tests as the results sent back by the lab could not be correct!
“Dr Oblack explained to me that Aidan’s tests showed that the hemoglobin was 6.1 and his platelets had crashed from a normal level of 150,000 plus to a dangerously low of 14,000 when the nurse came in with a worried look. She told Dr Oblack that the results had come back the same! Dr Oblack immediately excused herself and called in reinforcements,” continued Mrs Carron.
“As you can imagine, I was a somewhat panicked, emotional wreck of a mother by the time Dr Bassett rushed to the ER,” she added. “All I can remember, before my husband grabbed me in his arms to calm me down, was asking Dr Bassett how his blood counts could be so dramatically different within 24 hours?
“Aidan was only semi-conscious by this time. While his eyes were open, he was pale and non-responsive, staring blankly at the ceiling. My husband took me aside so that Dr Seymour, who had kindly rushed in from PMH Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, and Hematologist /Oncologist Dr Sin Quee could examine Aidan with Dr Bassett.
“Dr Sin Quee pulled us aside and said she needed to talk to us. ‘Aidan’s hemoglobin and platelets were so low he’s going to need an immediate blood transfusion. Your infant could have a virus but it may also be Leukemia,’ she explained.
“To determine this,” said Mrs Carron, “we would need to do a bone marrow test. Unfortunately, we would not be able to do this until Tuesday morning as it was our Independence Day and FedEx or UPS are not open to send the specimen away for testing.
“After a somewhat uneventful but sleepless night in Doctors Hospital Emergency Room - along with Dr Seymour, Dr Bassett and other members of the medical team sitting by us - Aidan was transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of Princess Margaret Hospital and admitted by Dr Seymour.
“Over the course of the next couple of days, despite the considerable efforts of Dr Seymour, Dr Bassett and Dr Sin Quee, Aidan’s condition deteriorated even further. His platelets dropped to a life threatening 9,000.
“With the assistance of Generali’s Global Assistance Centre, close family friends and this Bahamian medical team, we decided to air-ambulance Aidan to Miami Children’s Hospital Paediatric Trauma Centre on the morning of Wednesday, July 13. Upon arrival, a male nurse sat me down and asked me to tell him how it all began. I informed him that it started on the day of his makeup vaccinations. He went away and relayed my information to a team of Paediatric Hematology/Oncologist experts at the hospital.
“A few hours later, they provided me with an initial diagnosis. Our son had acquired a lethal, blood auto-immune disease called Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Stunned, I asked him if he had a short version as I couldn’t pronounce the name let alone figure out how to spell it,” Mrs Carron chuckled. “He replied: ‘HLH’.”
“I looked it up online and immediately knew they had found the answer to what was wrong with our son. I called my mother-in-law and husband with the sad news that his vaccinations had caused such a deadly disease.
“Upon arriving at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital (in Miami), I just knew Aidan would survive. The fear had left me. While his diagnosis hit me like a ton of bricks, I knew that in the hands of such leading specialists like Dr Maggie Fader, Dr Bill De Angulo and the world-class facilities of Miami Children’s Hospital, he would pull through. In the chaos of this amazing, state-of-the-art trauma centre, I was finally at peace.
Dr Fader confirmed her initial diagnosis the next day, based upon the blood tests confirming seven out of eight characteristics, said Mrs Carron. “She explained it was a life-threatening disease that, if left untreated, he would die. His survival would depend upon how early they had caught it; how well Aidan responded to aggressive chemotherapy, steroids, cycloesporine and the other meds he would need, and his will to live.
“I said ‘my husband’s on a plane on his way to us. By the way, doc, Aidan’s a fighter, he will survive’.”
“After living day-to-day in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit and Oncology Ward of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for weeks, we were eventually allowed to become out-patients. While Robert commuted back and forth between Nassau and Miami for work, I studied and passed the tests necessary to care for - and sterilise - his PICC lines; feeding tubes, pumps, administer the steroids; anti-fungal, anti-biotic medicines and the live-saving steroid injections he might need in the unlikely event of complications, so we could be out-patients.
“Thanks to his angel, Dr Fader, the team at the Oncology ward of Nicklaus Children’s hospital, Nurse Laing, Dr Seymour, Dr Bassett and the invaluable consultation and expertise provided by close family friend Col Dr John Black of the UK, Aidan has beaten the odds. Our son is in remission.
“I wanted to share our little warrior Aidan’s story,” said his relieved, but emotionally exhausted mother, “in the hope that other parents will not have to go through our suffering. My aim is to prevent another family from ever having to endure a similar journey and to try to convince our nation to transform its approach to paediatric healthcare.”
John 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
A story recently appeared where children in impoverished areas of Africa were given numerous vaccines all at once. Many of the children became sick and some died. The mothers had little powers to stop their children from being vaccinated and didn't even know what some of the vaccines were for. Many vaccines are made from the cells of other animals they will interact if too much are in the body at the same time.
Well_mudda_take_sic 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
This story only has significance for the relative few in our society who are fortunate enough to have the financial resources necessary to obtain such costly medical treatment.
Economist 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
No this has a huge significance for all parents with young children. They all are get vaccinated.
The lesson here is to make sure they don't get out dated vaccines and, especially, not a bunch together.
Otherwise the poor will lose their babies.
So this story has great significance, especially to the poor.
Publius 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
The story never said anything about outdated vaccines being administered, nor was any proof or evidence cited to support an allegation of the schedule of vaccines being the cause of the child's illness.
Economist 56 minutes ago
Your correct it was about a vaccine being used that had been banned in the US for the last 15 years.
Publius 47 minutes ago
The vaccine was discontinued in the United States for the DTaP, a different formulation of the vaccine. It is not banned.
Honestman 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
Horrible experience for the family.
John 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Well knowledge is still powerful. Recently documents were unsealed in the US showing where 90 million Americans were given tainted polio vaccines in the 1950's and 1960's. The vaccines were given in the form of injections and the cube of sugar orally with the medication on it. The tainted vaccines had monkey tissue in it that caused the growth of tumors in humans. It is what is known today as cancer. Many Bahamians were given this polio vaccines also. Before then cancer was an unknown in this country. Today it is endemic. The fact is the 'gene' f created by the vaccine can be passed on from mother to baby. So doctors tell you "cancer runs in your family." The documents have been ordered resealed because of the huge implications. And parents who have been skeptical about having their children take vaccinations have reason to be. Even adults for flu shots. A family member got a 'shot ' his doctor claimed would help control his smoking. But not only did he start smoking more but one day he didn't come home as usual. Later that night his wife heard some strange sounds at the door. When she looked out her husband was on the ground trying to knock on the door. He said on his way walking home his entire body cramped up and he couldn't move. He just lay side the road and slowly he managed to crawl home on his belly. When the doctor was contacted he said the cramping was a side effect of the medication.
licks2 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
Hahahahahaha. . .dat lil fella looks like he will wear ya out in five minutes flat. . .that's if ya over 50 like me. . .nah iffin ya around twenty five or so. . .he will join right in with ya ta "broke up" the place! I een counting him out. . .them eyes saying. . ."yinna better watch out. . .I here". . .that's a fighter right there!
Publius 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
There are many aspects to this story that either were not included and accounted for or needed proper context, but this is a family story of the writer after all, so perhaps that is too much to ask for. As just one example, the vaccination DTap itself has potentially dangerous adverse effects. To make the assertion that the vaccinations were "bungled" imputes blame where it might not be warranted. I could cite other issues but would probably be accused of being insensitive. Glad to know the child is doing much better.
Rontom 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Totally agree. While this is a horrible story for any parent to live through and thanks to God his life was spared, there are some glaring omissions. Like why was his vaccine delayed, was the infant sick at the time or had an underlying illness etc. But I am overall incredibly happy for the good outcome
Publius 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
I also raised the same question. It seems that the delay was intentional on the part of the parents because they wanted the DTap instead of the DTP, which they are of course entitled to want. It seems the mother is American or has American ties given the mention of the US Embassy in the story; so I wondered if they considered taking their child there to get the desired shots on time. Even still, there is no evidence or proof cited in this story to support the newspaper's allegations that the schedule of shots given was the direct and sole cause of the child's illness.
Stapedius 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Absolutely correct Publius. This must be put into context and more thoroughly evaluated before concluding that the vaccination schedule or administration was flawed. Of course the parents are entitled and should share their experience. My concern is that people will take this out of context and refuse vaccinations for their children wholesale. As a healthcare professional this would be most disturbing. I have advocated for years that we need significant revamping of what we do and how we do it. We have brilliant minds in our health services sector operating with little resource. This must be fixed!
Publius 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
I wholeheartedly agree.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Vaccinations are responsible for tripling the world's population since 1900 .......... which is worst??????? Vaccinations or death by dehydration/starvation?????????? Think about that
Publius 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
What also was critically omitted in this story is whether the child already had primary HLH, a genetic or inherited condition. It is possible that if the child did have this condition, the parents may not have known. The mother said her child underwent chemo and steroid therapy, the standard course of treatment for primary HLH. Secondary or acquired HLH can be triggered by vaccines as well underlying illness, but again, more information would be required to make a determination about causation. i.e, whether it was a vaccine(s) itself, the schedule thereof, the administration thereof, or none of the above.
sengli02 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
When my daughter informed me that they were planning to give her baby in New Mexico, all of her shots at once, I told her no no. It is too strong for an infant to receive all their shots at once. I am so glad she listened to me.
I am so happy for this couple that their baby had a second chance of life. I want to congratulate all the doctors and nurses for their support in caring for this child.
The doctors in the Bahamas should have known better. If they had kept up or even stayed in contact with the latest news from CDC, they would have been well informed regarding out-dated vaccine.
I ask the question, where did these doctors received their training? When you walk in a doctor's office, always check for their credentials.
Publius 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
There is nowhere in this story that says an outdated vaccine was administered. Outdated in the context of the subject matter would mean expired. The mother never alleged that an expired vaccine was given to her child. As for what is discontinued in the United States, that typically has little to do with the efficacy or safety of a drug or in this case, a vaccine. Many perfectly safe and effective medications, etc exist and are used worldwide that the US may not use in its market - mostly for financial and trade reasons. In fact, many drugs used in the United States are far less safe than their counterparts used in other markets. All vaccines have the potential for side effects, some fatal. There is nil to insufficient evidence in this story to draw definitive conclusions about causation in this matter. Such would be necessary before castigating the doctors here in The Bahamas who treated this child.
