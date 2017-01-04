Johnson Rumoured To Be Among Candidates For Fnm Ratification

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement expects to ratify three candidates for the 2017 general election next week, The Tribune was told yesterday.

According to a high level party insider, it is hoped that Bar Association President Elsworth Johnson, Darren Henfield and Miriam Emmanuel will be officially confirmed for the Yamacraw, North Abaco and MICAL constituencies respectively.

The party hopes to complete its full slate of candidates in the coming weeks, the source said.

Last September, Mr Johnson denied reports that he was seeking a nomination from the FNM, underscoring the critical need for him to be independent and objective as head of the regulatory body that governs the country’s legal professionals.

“The only thing I’m trying to ratify myself into now is heaven,” he told The Tribune last year.

“Being Bar president requires me to be independent and objective and when I decide that I am going to run, or place myself to run and accept a nomination, one of the first things I will do is resign. Until then, no, I haven’t accepted anything.”

Mr Johnson added at the time: “If I decide that I’m going to run for the Free National Movement or Progressive Liberal Party, if they make that approach and today I decide I’m going to take it, then once I make that decision the next thing I have to do is bring that to the attention of the Bahamas Bar Association and Bar Council and say farewell, and then I make my announcement.”

Last month, the FNM ratified political newcomers Adrian Gibson for Long Island and 23-year-old James Albury for the Central and South Abaco constituency.

At the time FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis said he was “more than confident” that Mr Gibson, a Tribune columnist and attorney, will unseat current FNM member of Parliament for Long Island Loretta Butler Turner. She is one of seven FNM MPs who ousted the Killarney MP as leader of the Official Opposition in the House of Assembly last month.

Mrs Butler-Turner, who was already ratified to run on the party’s ticket in 2017, was also chosen to replace Dr Minnis in the lower chamber.

“We are not worried about Loretta - Adrian Gibson is running in Long Island as the FNM candidate. He will carry the torch. Her ratification has been revoked, we have now placed a new candidate in Long Island and Adrian Gibson will represent Long Island,” Dr Minnis said before a crowd of supporters at FNM headquarters at the time.

“I am confident that Adrian will win no matter who runs. You are witnessing a new generation, members of the change agenda. Long Island has always been FNM territory and I am certain that Long Island will remain FNM.”

In an interview with The Tribune following his ratification, Mr Gibson said he did not want to seem “disrespectful” but he described Mrs Butler-Turner’s performance in Long Island as “lackluster”.

“I know the constituents are not happy with her representation and we are putting that behind us and moving forward,” he said.

“I am 100 per cent confident I can beat her in Long Island. I am the man for the job.”

Mr Albury, who has replaced current MP Edison Key on the FNM’s ticket, said it is time for new, young leadership. Mr Key, who is 78, has been in politics for 40 years and has represented Central and South Abaco since 2007.

Mr Key has accused Dr Minnis of “betraying” him over a reported snub for the nomination in Central and South Abaco for the next general election.

“Abaco needs someone who can engage with them, “ Mr Albury said.

“Abaco is a very strong FNM association and they are my guiding principle, so between my energy and their experience we are the team that has Abaco’s best interest at heart. I am here, I am you, I am not going to be what was here before. I am carrying the banner for a new generation.”