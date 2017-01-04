EDITOR, The Tribune.

JANUARY 10, 2017, will mark the Golden Anniversary of Majority Rule, in The Bahamas.

For some reason there appears to be some confusion as to how to celebrate this most historic holiday.

Firstly, I would love to highly applaud the Rt Hon Perry Gladstone Christie, and his administration for having the wisdom and courage to create January 10, as a national holiday.

It took a while, but thank God, better late than never. So I say “thank you sincerely, sir”.

January 10, 2017, must be a time for unity. We must not make such a catastrophic mistake, as fostering a divided, and partisan Majority Rule Day celebration.

Whoever is responsible for introducing this notion, needs to step back, count to ten, and reconsider. There are possibly sufficient blame to go around, but please let us not play the blame game.

We are one nation; one people; Bahamians. The silly season is here, but we can still think rationally.

Now is the time to display statesmanship, and put country above politics.

I humbly, and prayerfully submit that it is now time for The Prime Minister to step forward and speak to the Majority Rule Day celebration.

No political party chairman, can call the nation to a united celebration. The cabinet of The Bahamas needs to make some definitive plans for the national celebrations, which should involve the Bahamas Christian Council.

Once again, I appeal to The Rt Hon Perry Gladstone Christie, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, to take charge, and save The Bahamas, an embarrassment that we cannot afford at this juncture in our national life.

My submission to whom it may concern. Thank you.

JEREMIAH

DUNCOMBE

Nassau,

January 1, 2017.