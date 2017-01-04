EDITOR, The Tribune.

I write in reference to the slow registration of voters for the next election.

I would like to suggest to the Parliamentary Registrar that he open a registration booth at the auto vehicle licensing centre in Oakes Field. Each month approximately one twelfth of the unregistered voters come to the centre to renew their vehicle and/or drivers’ licenses. They are required to have their passports and they are also required to wait for considerable periods of time.

It seems a no brainer to me to have a registration booth on site to give those persons an opportunity to register.

MIKE LIGHTBOURN

Nassau,

January 3, 2017.