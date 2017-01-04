Who Is A Fitting Leader?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As you are no doubt very well aware, social media is bursting with discussions of Bahamian politics, and more so the disgraceful Opposition politics.

Most political leaders the world over, hold out the “promise”, once victorious, that they will be the Prime Minister/President or the Government of “ALL” the people.

I am aware that another attempt was recently put forward, to get the three main opposition groups together, to discuss any opportunities that might exist for unity. I am told that two of the three group leaders were amenable to such a meeting, but the FNM Party Leader ruled out any meeting with the FNM Parliamentary Leader.

And this begs the now, very hypothetical question, that in the unlikely event that the FNM Party were victorious in the next General Election, would its leader be able to be the leader of the whole country, including the PLP, Parliamentary FNMs and the DNA supporters.

I think that anyone seeking such office, would, at a minimum, have to meet with, talk and discuss with people of every stripe and not just those who you feel voted for you, or had confidence in you.

I think that this is a very serious flaw in the FNM party leader’s character and perhaps someone close to him, should try to help him understand that life, much less politics, does not really work like this.

There is very little doubt that such a position will allow Mr Christie to once again be the Prime Minister of ALL the Bahamian people.







MONKEEDOO

Nassau,

December 31, 2016.