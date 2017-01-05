Mitchell And Baroness Scotland

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: Baroness Scotland/Shane Gibson

There have been a number of excellent letters in The Tribune about Baroness Scotland (the British person who purports, when it suits her, to have Caribbean roots) who is the present incompetent Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

Fred Mitchell is one of her supporters and sycophant and assisted in her getting this prestigious job via an unwitting Perry Christie.

Whilst there appeared to be no logical reason for Fiery Fred to support her as, intellectually, in my opinion, she is patently deficient, I would point out one of her election promises - and I quote - “she will spend the next two years working within the Commonwealth to decriminalise homosexuality”. Enough said?

In regards to the pleas of the union leaders for Shane Gibson to fix “once and for all” our labour laws to punish foreign investors is most interesting.

If Gibson was still the young (read broke) firebrand unionist of years gone possibly. But now? I don’t think so. He is a very wealthy member of the establishment who now has little to nothing in common with the displaced employees of the One&Only Ocean Club.

Money corrupts and he has it and you don’t. Sorry.

THE REALIST

Nassau,

December 28, 2016.