Updated: Teenager Killed In Foxdale Drive-By Shooting

A TEENAGER died and another man was wounded after a drive-by shooting in Foxdale subdivision near Sandilands Primary School on Wednesday night.
According to police reports, shortly after 8pm, two men were standing in front of a home at Cordia Crescent when the occupants of a dark coloured Honda vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at them before speeding off.
The two victims were transported to hospital where one succumbed to his injuries. The other is listed in serious condition but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Distraught family members looked on as police combed the scene. While the victim has not been identified, The Tribune understands he is Jarvis Roker.
Local residents reported hearing gunshots but few details of the circumstances of the shooting emerged.
Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell lamented the loss. “The son of a dear friend and supporter was murdered tonight in a drive by shooting in the Foxdale subdivision of Fox Hill,” he said in a statement. “I have spoken to the mother of the deceased by telephone and conveyed my personal condolences and that of the Fox Hill Branch.
“Once again tragedy has struck the community of Fox Hill and I again pledge to do all that I can to rid our community for this senseless violence.”
Police investigations continue.
goodbyebahamas 1 day, 2 hours ago
Why hasn't fat a$$ Christie given a nation address yet, all this $hit going on in Bahamaland at one time, five F-ing days for who knows what the F is going to happen, and that F-ing fat a$$ is no where to be seen! F in the U.S. presidents give nation addresses if a bad storm is headed their way, in five days all hell could break loose and dumba$$ is in F-ing la la land! Where the F**K is our VAT funds you crooked MF-er?!
John 21 hours, 31 minutes ago
The fact is even the average school boy on the street can tell you who the gang leaders are. Statics will confirm (especially for the months of October, November and December, 2016, that at least half the murders in this country are gang related. Yet, despite laws being on the books, no significant action has been taken against gang leaders. So the 'foot soldiers' of gangs continue to kill each other. They follow the wishes and commands of their leaders and wreak havoc on this country. And as for the other killings and major crime: international statistics show that 20% of criminals are responsible for 80% of crime. The city of New York had a similar problem where prolific offenders were being dragged before the courts, only to be released on bail or receive light sentences by judges and end up back on the streets. So NY law enforcement turned the tables on them. They targeted the top 20% of know career criminals. They gave them charges from anything from traffic violations to littering. Anything that would get them off the streets. Within a matter of months the city saw significant reduction s in crime. Within a year major crime was down by 40% and murder was down by 55%. OK Mr. Commissioner of Police and Mr. Minister of National Security, now you know.
goodbyebahamas 15 hours, 31 minutes ago
Do you really think they care what you or I have to say, a hot wings sale at KFC is more important to them than you teenager's future or life.
thephoenix562 15 hours, 2 minutes ago
Sad but that is the truth.
