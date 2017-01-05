Updated: Teenager Killed In Foxdale Drive-By Shooting

A TEENAGER died and another man was wounded after a drive-by shooting in Foxdale subdivision near Sandilands Primary School on Wednesday night.

According to police reports, shortly after 8pm, two men were standing in front of a home at Cordia Crescent when the occupants of a dark coloured Honda vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at them before speeding off.

The two victims were transported to hospital where one succumbed to his injuries. The other is listed in serious condition but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Distraught family members looked on as police combed the scene. While the victim has not been identified, The Tribune understands he is Jarvis Roker.

Local residents reported hearing gunshots but few details of the circumstances of the shooting emerged.

Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell lamented the loss. “The son of a dear friend and supporter was murdered tonight in a drive by shooting in the Foxdale subdivision of Fox Hill,” he said in a statement. “I have spoken to the mother of the deceased by telephone and conveyed my personal condolences and that of the Fox Hill Branch.

“Once again tragedy has struck the community of Fox Hill and I again pledge to do all that I can to rid our community for this senseless violence.”

Police investigations continue.