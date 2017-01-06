Man Fined $1,000 For Drug Possession

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $1,000 on Friday after he pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Adebo Cambridge, 23, appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing the charge with Maurice Newbold, 26, and 19-year-old Ervano Brown.

Cambridge took responsibility responsibility for the one pound of marijuana allegedly found in their possession by police on January 4.

Due to his early plea of guilt, his youth, expression of remorse for his mistake and no prior convictions, the magistrate fined Cambridge $1,000 instead of imposing a custodial sentence for a crime that could have seen him receive a heavier fine and/or seven years' imprisonment.

However, Magistrate Forbes said if Cambridge does not pay the $1,000 penalty, he will spend four months at the Department of Correctional Services.

Newbold and Brown were discharged. However, Brown went on to be charged separately with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply concerning an ounce of marijuana found on him by police the same day.

He pleaded guilty and was given a $500 fine or three months' imprisonment.