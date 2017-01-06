Man Shot Dead In Palm Breeze Street

POLICE in New Providence are searching for a dark coloured Nissan vehicle seen leaving the scene of a shooting in the area of Rocky Pine Road in which a man died on Thursday night.
According to police reports, shortly after 11pm, officers received a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Rocky Pine Road. When they arrived on the scene at Palm Breeze Street, they found the lifeless body of an adult male in the street who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing to the public for information and investigations are ongoing. This is the third murder of the new year and comes after a spate of homicides over the Christmas holidays.
John 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
The people in Mexico are rioting because of the high prices of gasoline and other fuels. When will we reach the point in the Bahamas that the murder rate is too much. When will we as a society start chasing after sick, murdering, animals and make them feel they are the ones unsafe in this country. But NO, we tearfully and broken-heartedly bury the murdered victims then sit and watch the news to see who is the next victim. Pathetic sissies?
athlete12 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
We won't begin to riot until our dollar is worthless and we can't fly to the US to go shopping or order cars from japan.
