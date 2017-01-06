Miller: No Point Talking To We March Organiser

TALL Pines MP Leslie Miller has again lashed out at We March Bahamas lead organiser Ranard Henfield, telling a talk show host that with a man like the activist there was no time for discussion, “you only could break one damn bottle upside their head”.

Mr Miller’s comments came when he appeared as a guest on “Hard Copy” with host Steve McKinney on Wednesday.

Mr Miller became angered when the talk show’s host suggested that Mr Miller symbolically join hands with the activist.

We March Bahamas will protest against the

government on Tuesday, which is the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule. The governing Progressive Liberal Party has also planned a march to commemorate the historic day, putting the two sides at odds.

Mr Henfield first lashed out against the PLP over the conflict and then later invited the political party to march with his group on January 10, a suggestion that was rejected by PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts.

“He (Mr Henfield) wants the PLP to march with him and he telling us to put on black,” Mr Miller scoffed. “What is this foolishness man? This damn boy wasn’t even born when people were struggling, he wasn’t even around.”

He added: “When I saw the PM writing to this guy - I said ‘PM, what you doing this for? This guy is never going to be on your ticket, he is never going to be on your run. Stop wasting your time.’

“Bradley Roberts came out and invite the man (to) talk to us, go meet with the PM, let us meet and break bread. Guys like them you only could break one damn bottle upside their head talking foolishness man. The man is never going to be with you,” the former minister of trade and industry added.

Shortly before the group’s first protest last November, Prime Minister Perry Christie invited We March Bahamas organisers to meet with him to discuss their concerns.

This invitation was rejected by Mr Henfield, who said the prime minister has reached out at the ninth hour.

Mr Miller first criticised the community activist in November, days after the group’s massive protest.



At the time, Mr Miller issued a challenge to Mr Henfield, daring the community activist to run as a candidate in the next general election, adding that he would pay the activist $1,000 for every vote beyond 200 he receives if he runs in the 2017 general election.

He also urged Mr Henfield “to show up” to the House of Assembly to try and stop parliamentarians from doing their jobs, while lamenting that fame has gone to the activist’s head and given him a “false sense of power”.

Insisting that the activist was attempting to get around the election process, Mr Miller said Mr Henfield was now lost in a “political whirlwind where he feels powerful and thinks all those people next to him respects him.”

Mr Miller blasted the activist last year, calling him a “lost fool” who was out of his depth and needed to “wake the hell up.”

Mr Miller took part in November’s protest, where he and Mr Henfield had an awkward exchange in Rawson Square when it appeared that the PLP MP attempted to address the crowd, but was denied by the activist.

Mr Henfield then turned his back to the former Cabinet minister, demonstrating that the voice of the people no longer valued the “tired and useless words of politicians.”

According to Mr Miller, the crowd then began chanting against him.