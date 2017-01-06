Us Warning To Stay Away From Protest March

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE United States Embassy in Nassau released a security message yesterday urging its staff, citizens and US visitors in Nassau and Paradise Island to avoid a “planned demonstration” scheduled for Majority Rule Day.

“A planned demonstration is scheduled to take place in Nassau on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, during the Bahamas’ Majority Rule Day holiday, commencing at 10am at Arawak Cay (‘Fish Fry’) and proceeding east on Bay Street to

Rawson Square,” the embassy noted in a short message posted on its website, seemingly referring to the protest planned by We March Bahamas.

“Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate to violence. US Embassy personnel have been advised to avoid demonstrations, and to exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations. The embassy recommends that private US citizens take the same precaution.”

Activist group We March Bahamas and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) both have conflicting marches planned for next Tuesday, which is Majority Rule Day.

We March Bahamas plans to march from the Clifford Park/Western Esplanade areas along Bay Street to Pompey Square at 10am. The march is part of a protest against the government and the status quo.

Meanwhile, the governing party, which will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic day, will march at 7am from Windsor Park ending at the Southern Recreation Grounds on Market Street, as part of celebrations for the holiday.

We March Bahamas staged a massive protest on November 25, 2016, where more than a thousand people marched from Arawak Cay to downtown Nassau. A large group of protesters also occupied Rawson Square for 12 hours as part of the demonstration.

Last week Wednesday, We March leader organiser Ranard Henfield revealed that “after several weeks of back and forth” the Cabinet Office rejected the group’s application to protest in Rawson and Parliament Squares because the “event conflicts with another event” already booked for that date.

At first, We March organiser John Bostwick II said the group would continue with its route undeterred, in spite of the rejection. However the route has now been adjusted to end in Pompey Square and not Rawson Square.