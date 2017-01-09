Government Unveils Majority Rule Day Activities

THE government has released the list of activities which are open to the public for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule Day on Tuesday.
From 7am to 10am, there will be a Majority Rule march, spearheaded by the governing Progressive Liberal Party. The route runs from Windsor Park to Bay Street and Bay Street to the Southern Recreation Grounds.
Prime Minister Perry Christie is expected to speak after the march.
From 10am to noon there will be a gospel concert at the Southern Recreation Grounds featuring Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Shaback, Rahming Brothers, Golden Gates Praise, Rachel Mackey and others.
From 4pm to 8pm there will be a cultural show and concert at Arawak Cay featuring the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band, Her Majesty’s Prison Band, National Children’s Choir, National Youth Choir,
Stileet, Geno D, Veronica Bishop and DMac.
The historic day will close out with a rush out and fireworks at Arawak Cay, from 8pm to midnight. Genesis will lead the way for the A Division groups followed by Roots, Saxons, One Family and Valley Boys. Six B Division groups will also take part.
Comments
DDK 11 hours, 9 minutes ago
All of a sudden, a BIG march and BIG events using government resources. I WONDER what spurred these mammoth celebrations this year? The day usually passes with limited fanfare lol! They really scrambled to plan all of this at the last minute! Fancy turning a public holiday into a political circus............
justthefactsplease 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
Thanks to WE MARCH BAHAMAS we now finally have a recognition of Majority Rule Day in this country. It took the PLP over forty years to make the day a holiday and the only time they could find to march and have fanfare to celebrate it is after WE MARCH planned something for that day. Definite signs that the PLP are running scared of another successful WE MARCH event. We need to know how much their fiasco will cost the Bahamian people.
goodbyebahamas 10 hours, 16 minutes ago
It only cost the people $2million, that's not even worth taxing,right?
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Whoever wins the "battle of the marches" ......... will win the 2017 election
