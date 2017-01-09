Government Unveils Majority Rule Day Activities

THE government has released the list of activities which are open to the public for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule Day on Tuesday.

From 7am to 10am, there will be a Majority Rule march, spearheaded by the governing Progressive Liberal Party. The route runs from Windsor Park to Bay Street and Bay Street to the Southern Recreation Grounds.

Prime Minister Perry Christie is expected to speak after the march.

From 10am to noon there will be a gospel concert at the Southern Recreation Grounds featuring Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Shaback, Rahming Brothers, Golden Gates Praise, Rachel Mackey and others.

From 4pm to 8pm there will be a cultural show and concert at Arawak Cay featuring the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band, Her Majesty’s Prison Band, National Children’s Choir, National Youth Choir,

Stileet, Geno D, Veronica Bishop and DMac.

The historic day will close out with a rush out and fireworks at Arawak Cay, from 8pm to midnight. Genesis will lead the way for the A Division groups followed by Roots, Saxons, One Family and Valley Boys. Six B Division groups will also take part.