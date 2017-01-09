Hanna Martin 'Outraged' At Women Being Denied At Voter Registration

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
TRANSPORT and Aviation Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said she is “outraged” that women registering to vote are still being turned away by staff of the Parliamentary Registration Department because of “the way they are dressed”.
In a statement on Facebook, Mrs Hanna Martin said it is “beyond unacceptable” and cannot be tolerated that woman are being prevented from exercising a fundamental right.
“The parliamentary commissioner must immediately direct his staff to respect the fundamental rights of women as they seek to exercise the franchise: A right that women heroically and courageously fought for and will not be easing up on any time soon,” Mrs Hanna Martin posted to Facebook on Friday.
Her comments came hours after The Tribune spoke with a lawyer who claimed that she was “physically removed” from the Cable Beach Post Office by police, after she refused to accept that she could not register because she “had on a sleeveless dress.”
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was given approval to take the picture by the registrar, however after the photographer at the site found her clothing “inappropriate” the registrar then decided that she could not have her picture taken.
The lawyer stood her ground and refused to leave but after a few minutes of back and forth, the police were called and she was removed from the premises.
Last month, amid reports that women were turned away from voting sites because of “improper” attire, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said women registering to vote with “half their breasts out” is not permitted.
Mr Hall was contacted after a pregnant woman who did not want to be identified, told The Tribune she was told by registration officials at the Elizabeth Estates Post Office that she would not be allowed to register to vote on separate occasions because of what she was wearing at the time.
On her second attempt she went into the post office wearing an ankle length maxi dress, but was still not permitted to begin the process.
Returning for a third try, the expectant mother wore a jacket and was still told that she was too bare, so she had to put on a scarf in order to be registered.
The Parliamentary Elections Act makes no mention of dress code.
Since then, Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner demanded that Mr Hall explain the provision in law governing the enforcement of a dress code being used to hamper and obstruct the democratic right of a citizen to freely register to vote.
FNM Chairman Sidney Collie has likened the reports to voter suppression by the Christie administration.
Last week, Democratic National Alliance Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer also threatened to take action that would “compel” Mr Hall to ensure everyone is allowed their right to register.
He said although the party hasn’t defined what this action will be, it could involve a demonstration at the Parliamentary Registration Department on Farrington Road or a decision to take legal action against Mr Hall and his department for infringing upon the rights of Bahamians to register to vote.
Last week, National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage said a person’s attire would not hinder them from voter registration.
“Some of the things that I’ve heard on the radio are surprising to me,” Dr Nottage, whose Cabinet portfolio includes elections, told The Nassau Guardian last week.
“There are no such regulations with respect to the way you dress.
“Of course like anybody else, one would wish to dress appropriately but we do not know the circumstances from which people come,” he said.
“Some people are doing well and some are not doing so well, and so no hindrance should be put in the way of people registering to vote by the parliamentary registrar or anyone else.”
ohdrap4 14 hours, 40 minutes ago
Ok let's count the ways:
Brave Davis is surprised with the city dump matters
Halkitis is surprised with moody's
Edson Sumner is surprised
fitzgerald and the PM are also surprised with one thing or the other.
Why am i not surprised?
Gomer Pyle all around. lol.
K4C 14 hours, 33 minutes ago
ohdrap4 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
that would be the plp
that is the rest of us
John 14 hours, 22 minutes ago
If you look at some of the people who are working for the parliamentary registration department they are dressed the same way Bahamians dressed when the PLP won the elections in 1967. Polyester and garbardine. Plaids and stripes mixed with polka dots. If you don't believe me go look at some old Nassau pics, then go visit one of the registration centers.
John 14 hours, 22 minutes ago
observer2 13 hours, 58 minutes ago
https://www.amnesty.org/en/countries/americas/bahamas/report-bahamas/
Bahamian's shouldn't be surprised that little by little our basic human rights are being at best frustrated and at worse denied.
Take a look at the link above from Amnesty International of alleged human right abuses. Its makes any challenge to get registered to vote, getting a passport, getting a drivers license, voting No to webshops, voting No to women's rights or getting any type of document legitimizing your existence look like child's play.
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 56 minutes ago
MS. Hanna save your outrage. and tell those women to dress up and hide their breast.It is not a big deal When I go to the USA they tell me to take off my shoes, and I do.besides who want to see their breast.
Emac 12 hours, 53 minutes ago
ohdrap4 11 hours, 58 minutes ago
you wanna see birdie's breasts dude?
Well_mudda_take_sic 11 hours, 35 minutes ago
Come on ohdrap4, birdie ain't get no breasts.....Emac may as well be lookin' at Fweddy Boy's pecker!
goodbyebahamas 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Birdie, I want to see as many breast as I can see in my life time before I die. Bahamian government, please send me all these unwanted breast my way, none will be turned way; promise.
goodbyebahamas 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Birdie if you have breast I want to see yours too. Go Birdie! Go Birdie! Take it off! Take it off! Go Birdie! Go Birdie!
licks2 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
Why are we even talking about this matter with MP Hanna-Martin. . .after the problem has been done more than a week ago! From MP Nottage gave an official address to the matter. . .LBT done called it all kind of nasty, despicable, and some other over dramatized "lil chirrins dem cussin". . .anybody "member" what MP Doc said? Now this story in the papers. . .talking after the "hoss" been gone outta dat gate for eons ago!
concernedcitizen 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
I,m outraged that 40 0dd million dollars went missing from road traffic under this MP,s watch ..40 million dollars , if we were not third world the Minister would have to resign .I no longer say honorable member of the house ,they are third world criminals ,,nothing more nothing less
birdiestrachan 10 hours, 32 minutes ago
If this money is missing an investigation should take place right away.,
licks2 8 hours, 49 minutes ago
Now birdie you know dat investigation and the PLP don't happened. . .they talk about them. . .mostly when the FNM done some skullduggery . . . never when the PLP do "things". . .so like Senator Moncus says: " stop it. . .you stop it. . .hear what I say. . .stop it" Lol!
