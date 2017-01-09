Man Beaten To Death With A Hammer

By SANCHESKA BROWN

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was brutally beaten to death with a hammer late Friday night, marking the third homicide in the capital in three days.

The killing took place shortly before 10pm near Golden Isles Road and brought the country’s murder count to four for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police said they received information that two men were fighting off Carmichael Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the lifeless body of a man with blunt injuries to the head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According the preliminary reports, the victim was involved in an argument with another man at the back of his residence which led to him being struck multiple times with a blunt object, believed to be a hammer.

A short while after the incident, police said an adult male turned himself in and is being questioned in connection with this killing.

Police have not identified the victim, but The Tribune understands he is Nado Joseph.

The murder came nearly 24 hours after 21-year-old Kieran Humes was shot dead off Rocky Pine Road.

According to police, around 11pm on Thursday, officers received reports of gunshots in the area of Rocky Pine Road. When officers arrived, they found the lifeless body of an adult male lying in the road.

That shooting came one day after a teenager was killed and another man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Foxdale subdivision near Sandilands Primary School.

According to police reports, shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, two men were standing in front of a home on Cordia Crescent when the occupants of a dark coloured Honda vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at them before speeding off.

The two victims were taken to hospital where 18-year-old Jarvis Roker died from his injuries. The other is listed in serious condition but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on any of these murders is asked to contact police at 911 at 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or crime stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.