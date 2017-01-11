Breaking News: Bailed Kemp Road Man Found Shot Dead In The Street

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE country recorded another homicide on Wednesday night - the sixth of the new year according to The Tribune's records - after the lifeless body of a man was discovered near the intersection of Kingston and Denver streets, off southern Kemp Road, with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Chief Superintendent Kendal Strachan, officers responded to calls of gunfire in the area around 6.40pm and once on the scene discovered the body of an adult male, lifeless, near the side of the street.

CS Strachan said responding officers summoned EMS personnel who, on arrival, declared the male dead.

He said officers immediately launched their investigation into the homicide, adding that police were appealing to the public to turn all unlicensed firearms in to police.

“This latest homicide is troubling to this nation as we continue to sound the cry for persons to turn in the guns,” said CS Strachan. “Every gun that is allowed to be out there will do exact this kind of activity on the life of some unexpecting individual.”

While police were unable to identify the victim, people gathered at the crime scene indicated to The Tribune that he was a resident of the Kemp Road community apparently in his 20s, with many identifying him by his alias “KJ”.

The Tribune also understands that the victim was known to police and, according to residents of the area, was reportedly released on bail in recent months. He was rumoured to be connected to the shooting death of a young man in the southern Kemp Road area in 2015.

CS Strachan appealed to residents with any information on the latest incident to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.