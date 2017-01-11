'Black People Breed Too Much' Says Anglican Archdeacon

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
ANGLICAN Archdeacon James Palacious said on Tuesday that “black people breed too much”, adding that Bahamian women “should stop having babies” they cannot afford.
Addressing a crowd of supporters at the end of a march to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule on the Southern Recreation Grounds, Archdeacon Palacious said unless “we find a way to control our reproductive processes” The Bahamas will be stuck recycling poverty.
The archdeacon said while Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn’s proposal for state-sponsored sterilisation of women was “most unfortunate,” he agrees with the principle of what Mr Lightbourn was trying to say.
While speaking at the Free National Movement’s (FNM) televised convention last July, Mr Lightbourn proposed that the country adopt legislation that mandates unwed mothers with more than two children have their “tubes tied” in an effort to curtail the country’s social ills. His comments drew the ire of many people, with some parliamentarians, local advocacy groups, and others swiftly condemning him for his statements. He has since apologised for his comments.
“We live in a society where the rich gets richer and the poor get children,” Archdeacon Palacious said on Tuesday.
“What I mean is this, unless we can control our reproductive process we will always be recycling poverty. My member of Parliament Richard Lightbourn made some most unfortunate remarks at the FNM convention, which he later apologised for, and that is important. Having said that let me say this too: the principal of what he was trying to say I agree totally.
“Black people breed too much. We have too many children we cannot afford and as a result of that we digging ourselves more and more into poverty. If we can’t see that then something is radically wrong with us.
“You have children on the lunch programme right now mothers, and you going having some more, come on man. Give me a break, give yourself a break. God didn’t put you here as any baby machine, he put you here to be a productive citizen of this country. That is what we need.”
Archdeacon Palacious also criticised the Bahamian people for “relying too much” on the government and not taking “responsibility” for their “own lives and actions.”
“We blame the government for our own failures ...We complain about what the foreigners doing to us, what the white man doing, what the Chinese doing. Unfortunately, many of us are doing it to ourselves. The Chinese don’t have our girls pregnant over the hill,” he said.
“They aren’t robbing us, they aren’t killing us. We are the ones who are doing it to ourselves. We need to take personal responsibility for where we are right now. (Sir Lynden) Pindling already dead. Sir Roland (Symonette) already dead. They dead. We are here. We are the ones here that have to make sense of all of this. This day would mean nothing if we cannot show that we are better off. We need a zero tolerance for the bunch of excuses we make. There is so much more to be done, that mission of Majority Rule is accomplished but the struggle goes on.”
Archdeacon Palacious also said he is “dismayed” that the 2016 gender equality referendum did not prevail and he is disappointed that on the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule, that the “majority of the people in the country still do not have some fundamental rights under the Constitution”.
Comments
justthefactsplease 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Shocking!!! How different from Lightbourne's comment is his? They are both saying exactly the same things in a different way. Will there be an outcry against him or is it OK since he is black? I note that the people cheered his comments while Lightbourne was vilified. Don't get me wrong...Lightbourne should have been treated exactly as he was...all I want to know is why are we not treating this comment with the same level of disdain.
sealice 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
BECAUSE BAHAMIANS ARE INHERENTLY RACIST WHETHER THEY ADMIT IT OR NOT.
athlete12 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
This is very true
DDK 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Possibly because Archdeacon Palacious is right, to a point. He has, however, forgotten that it takes two to tango.
athlete12 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
People not just blacks have the right to have as many children as they want. However, if one does not have the have the ability to care (feed,clothe, emotionally engaged, educate) for a child on a daily basis then they should not be having children.
Yes the men are just as responsible as the women but our culture just does not work that way because women end up carry the weight of the responsibilities. Women must take control of their sexual interactions.
If a man can have sex without a condom, he will and wont think twice about it until after the fact.
Our schools must also educate children from young on an annual basis on protecting themselves from unwanted pregnancies. Preaching for them to wait until they are married just doesn't cut it anymore
Parents talk to your kids about sex and make sure they always have condoms and are aware of contraceptives . It's not taboo but very natural actually and they will thank you later for it
MonkeeDoo 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
The "problem" is that Lughtbourn is WHITE. Having babies is an African inheritance based on survival instinct .
Cobalt 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
I wouldn't say that Bahamians are racist......... What I would say is that Bahamians are aware of racial issues that affect them. While I disagree with the archdeacon, his comments should not be considered racist because it doesn't reflect the element of hatred accosiated with ethnic divide. In other words, cultural etiquette allows blacks to criticize other blacks when all parties involved are black. However, when someone of a different race criticizes another race, one has to wonder if that person's motives are genuine or predicated upon racial bias (whether they're speaking the truth or not).
The archdeacon is wrong for his comments. He took a cheap shot at black Bahamians at a time when morale is low. Not only is the Bahamas still considered a small country, but the generations of Bahamians before us conceived many children as well. Our population has become a melting pot of illegal immigrants merged with disenfranchised Bahamian citizens all confined to one small island simply because successive governments have failed to enhance the success of our country. The archdeacon should have addressed the real issues... not blow smoke. The simple truth is.... our governments have failed us, and we as Bahamian people have failed one another.
DonAnthony 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
It is best to leave race out of this discussion completely. It is inflammatory and diverts from the central issue. The better way to state the problem of unwanted and uncared for children is that the poor and uneducated have many more children than any other segment of society. High school dropouts have a higher number of children on average than high school graduates, who are higher than the college educated etc, right on up to graduate degrees. So as with so many intractable problems in this country it comes down to improving our educational system. This will take a long time and requires a sea change in our Bahamian way of thinking.
In the short run govt can make quick meaningful changes. Most importantly is to increase the consequences for these deadbeat fathers who refused to support their children. Laws need to be amended to increase the child support deadbeat fathers must pay. It must have teeth and be enforced. Have a court established exclusively to deal will this problem, have it open 24/7. Wages and assets of these deadbeats must be garnished and then perhaps these men will think twice about wanton procreation. At the very least children will benefit from increased material support that they deserve and will not suffer as they are now.
Honestman 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Well said.
banker 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Hallelujah! Preach it brother!
by banker
TalRussell 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Comrades what's interesting is it took just 50 years Majority Rule to throw wide-open the closed doors once reserved exclusively for the Bay Street Boys boardrooms to meet to thrash out repressive colonial mentality political and social strategies.... Before the couldn't be more straightforward, not so gentle comments could be aimed squarely at poor black woman's could make their way into the public domain by its messengers Montagu's Richard and the Anglican Archdeacon.
Montagu's Richard's party took immediate steps deal with him....what will "WE PROTEST" do to separate themselves from the Archdeacon?
by TalRussell
licks2 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
The Archdeacon "hit out at the peoples dem" as a pissed and angry PLP who saw his party "dissed" by them bunch of poor blacks. . .instead of "mashin up" his party who created such disaffection among the masses. . .in his frustration. . .he "jook up" the black people for having alla dem chirrins dem who now dissin his party! Now this is my interpretation of his nonsense statement. . .I know him to be a sensible man. . .I can only say he and he boys dem are mad as hell for dem buncha dang black ingrates marching in such numbers against him and his PLP party! His stupid statement makes no sense for this very smart man. . .one that I never heard made such nonsense statements before! Either heem drunk or just a "mad" PLP for alla dem black peoples dem gern ta march wid them We March Bahamas PEOPLES DEM! Just think now. . .this the first time I found that the Police dem is reluctant to "estimate" a crowd to say that only lil bit of peoples dem been there (we measure success by how many peoples dem caome out to ya protest). . .the PLP was clearly shown that the people will kick they jiving tails out of office. . .Arch deacon and all! Lol!
This dumb talk is not over for the Archbishop. . .just like that foolish statement came back to "bite" MP Lightbourne in his backside. . .the church will discipline him publically for his attack on the poor and black Bahamians. . .he is not fit to be their Archbishop for disrespecting the so in public!! His statement suggests a classist, elitist who is so self-absorbed that he attacked his "flock" for the benefit of his political cronies dem. He will rue that statement. . .if not locally. . .international pressure from his church hierarchy will "call for his head" from local church officials. . .HE WILL PAY FOR THAT DUMB STATEMENT!
athlete12 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Though he may be protecting his PLP his point is still valid. We cannot blame government for our actions as sovereign individuals.
I accept the fact that there is correlation between poverty and the inefficiencies/ corruption within the government but we CANNOT give people excuses for committing actions that are harmful to themselves and society.
Cobalt 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
I understand and agree with most of the above mentioned comments. But we as Bahamians need to take an objective look at the nature of things when we assess what's going on within the Bahamas.
Most of the social ills that we're experiencing right now is directly correlated to a failed economy. It is the direct result of the domino effect that began with our so called leaders. The government has failed at enhancing our gross domestic product. They have failed at the business of selling our brand to the world. They have failed at investing in their citizens and nurturing new ideas. The Bahamian government has ushered the people into poverty. To sum up the past 45 years....... all we've done is trade a white slave master for a black one.
licks2 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Hats off to one statement here who seem to want to be honest about the reason for "alla dem black chirrins dem runnin round the place. . .the Archbishop and his corrupt, classist and elitist political friends created a society of "all for we baby". . .now he wants to blame the masses for acting like an "abandoned masses" left to fend for themselves by an elitist group, which the Archbishop is "creased right up into" that "block" every move to improve themselves. . .and give all the gravy to their friends, families and lovers! Let him just wait. . .when his girl bring one of them home to him as boyfriend. . .or his son bring one of them "blacks" and they too start having plenty "Pinckney" and full up his elitist house!
themessenger 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
The difference being that when Whitey was running things there was a thriving economy and most Bahamians had more than one job. The social ills that plague us now were nonexistent then because there was law and order, swift justice and at least a semblance of accountability. People say the UBP's were a bunch of tiefs but in reality they were boy scouts compared to those who came after majority rule and this crew in particular.
John 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
When Blacks were slaves they were forced to breed. Many times women with men other than their husbands and men with numerous women. Sometimes even the White slave masters would forcefully impregnate slave women. When black slaves became free they continued to farm and so having many children was an asset, not a curse. Health care was poor or non existent so many families had 10,11,12 children. The Bahamian family was reduced to average of 5-6 children in the 1970's-1980's, and 2-3 in the 2000's. Many families have only one or two children today. With the massive assault on young, black men where over one thousand have been murdered in the past decade, and with the infiltration of foreigners into this country the Archbishop is wrong for suggesting Bahamians are having too much children. Many of the Family Islands are unpopulated or underpopulated, to say the least.
John 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Even White Bahamian families living of the family islands have more children than ones living in New Providence. Check Spanish Wells where they do a lot of fishing, Long Island with farming and The Abacos. The bishop needs to get his facts straight.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
I believed Mr:Lightbourne had a point. But I disagree with the Government being involved In how many children any one has. And the priest has a point. I am so tired of seeing black Young men in handcuffs and I am tired of women complaining about being single parents. It is important that all people take responsibility for their actions. The homes are in trouble. And it spills out into the Country.
banker 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Sometimes the only joy in life, especially in the Bahamas, is the act of reproduction. Like the Bahamas, it is a messy, unsanitary act and it involves loud and unnecessary appeals to a deity. However, in the end (no euphemism intended in spite of extreme temptation to mock PLP practices), it is highly pleasurably. Unfortunately, babies are not prevented enough, when one endeavours to pleasure the nether regions.
TalRussell 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comrades if you bump into the Archdeacon, gently asks him - why he never spoke out at the WE PROTEST about Super Values Rubert's comments about how paycheques intended to go for groceries are being gambled away on Numbers and other gambling devices. That a single Numbers House, handed out "$100,000" in groceries certificates over the Christmas Season.
concernedcitizen 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Its a common problem through out the region of the birth rate outpacing GDP ,,Haiti ,Jamaica . Then the mothers and fathers beat the snot out of the children in anger teaching them that force and violence is how you solve problems ..Please don,t give me that nonsense about spare the rod .In the Nordic countries corporal punishment of children is frowned upon and in some Nordic countries Illegal .These countries have the lowest crime rates world wide both in violent crime and theft and white collar crime .
TalRussell 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Comrade ConcernedCitizen, if you just happens bump into the Archdeacon, do educate him that the birthrate for Bahamalander's woman's have in fact declined by "50%". The foreigners birthrate on Bahamaland's soil, have more than "doubled" during the same time period.
Some nurses will joke that when a native baby is born at the PMH, it's such a rarity that they call in the hospitals official picture taker to photographically record the birth.
banker 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Sigh ... why must I be the one to catch your number lies? Just like when you said there were 437 marchers at the first march. Now you say that the birthrate has declined by 50%. Why do you do that? Do you have the PLP lying gene?
by banker
As you can see, the birth rate in the Bahamas has indeed declined .. but by 50%? It has gone down from 19.54 per thousand to 15.65 (latest figures). Hardly 50%.
And how does that compare to Nordic countries? Actually birthrate is declining around the world. (I figure that fertility is decreased by the chemicals in the plastic of a bag of bread). But really, our birthrate is Wayyyyy too high, compared to Denmark:
by banker
They are just at 10.22 per thousand births.
So the arch-thingie is right. Too much copulation results in too much population. And never trust a number that Tal quotes -- or any PLP for that matter.
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Thank you Banker . I live on a small family island and I see the Bahamian gals w 5 or more children for numerous dead beat Dads .Plus Tals we have been selling our country to the Haitians for years .Old man Stubbs had a soda box full of work permits for Haitians on potters cay ..15,000 a pop he get them straight .All the PLP generals made good money getting "indentured servants " straight .Then they kick back weekly .We waste money rounding them up while you can buy farm labour permits out the back door at immigration ..As I type there are Bahamians down the road from me that just got a new load hidden in the bush to get straight
TalRussell 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Comrade Banker, shocked it would be you spread fake facts.
Cobalt 51 minutes ago
You've been exposed. You're just another PLP folly. It's best you keep your mouth closed.
PastorTroy 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
THANKS BANKER, TOTALLY AGREE. ===) banker says... Sometimes the only joy in life, especially in the Bahamas, is the act of reproduction. Like the Bahamas, it is a messy, unsanitary act and it involves loud and unnecessary appeals to a deity. (===
(1) IS ABORTION LEGAL IN THE BAHAMAS (aka women's rights to choose ) (2) WHAT IS THE CHURCH VIEWS ON BIRTH CONTROL/ABORTION? (3) WHY IS RELIGIOUS & POLITICAL AFFILIATION MORE IMPORTANT THAN EDUCATION? We are now living in the residual effects of our past actions and/or in action, we have a highly indoctrinated society that knows political colors and colonial writings (bible) by heart, but don't know 2×1=2 or how to plant a hill of beans to feed themselves. The Archdeacon and the politician comments is like the man (if I can call him that) who been having sex with his teenage daughter, but when he found out she was pregnant beat her mercilessly in front of to family to please them, all the while hoping she have a miscarriage. RESPECTFULLY, ARCHDEACON, YALL CREATED THIS BED TOO, SO SLEEP IN IT, WITH YOUR SHOTGUN AND YOUR BIBLE NEXT TO YOUR WIFE. WELL, IF IT'S THE BAHAMAS CHRISTMAS COUNSEL PRES. THEN IT'S NEXT TO HIS B.F.
NoApologies
lkalikl 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Fook all PLPs, they breed too fast.
TalRussell 28 minutes ago
Comrades! For all those engaging in the "Fake Facts" statistics.
According to an 2016 overview data collected by Bahamaland's Department of Statistics, births in the Bahamaland over a 40 years period shows that the recorded birthrate fell by almost "50" percent, from "28.8" births per 1000 persons to "15." births per 1000 persons. Conclusion by the government's own Department of Statistics on births, was that woman's who were previously having an average of "four" babies - were now only having an average "two" babies.
In fact, 32% baby products shop & services businesses went out business during the same period of a sharp newborn babies decline.
by TalRussell
DonAnthony 6 minutes ago
Hard to believe because Tal for the most part is a very confused individual, but depending how far you go back he is basically correct. The bahamas birth rate has declined 50% from 1965 (29.87) to 2015 (15.04), so it has taken 50 years not 40. In 1975 the birth rate was 25.92 per thousand.
http://www.indexmundi.com/facts/the-bahamas/birth-rate
