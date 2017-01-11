Crazy Rules At Rbc

EDITOR, The Tribune.

HAVE no fear, the ridiculous is alive and well and it lives within the Royal Bank of Canada! Recently, the firm I work for decided to update their signatories (of which I am one) for their company accounts.

The list of acceptable proof of address/identity as provided by RBC is as follows:

1) Current bank statement from another financial institution confirming the noted address (not older than three months)

2) Most current voter’s card

3) Yellow NIB card

4) A confirmation letter from the bill owner along with a copy of his/her identification.

As a permanent resident, I do not have a voter’s card, nor are any utility bills in my name, rather they appear under my husband’s name and the yellow NIB card is no longer valid having been replaced by the new blue cards.

So I supplied a copy of my new NIB card, plus my MasterCard statement and my bank statement - both from RBC as I am an RBC customer.

To my great surprise, none of this was acceptable as the new NIB cards don’t show your address (even though the old cards were handwritten and the address was written down as advised by the individual, these are preferable) and RBC will not accept RBC statements as proof of address, despite the fact that RBC has been able and willing to issue credit cards, bank loans and open accounts for me under this same address!

Watch out Alice, I’m coming down the rabbit hole!

So what pray tell what do I do? RBC has basically told me they have no faith in their own documentation that lists me as residing in San Souci and they won’t accept my NIB card.

What they will accept, however, is a letter from my husband, stating that I live at the address that appears on all my RBC bank documentation plus a copy of a utility bill and a copy of my husband’s identification to accompany said letter!

All this required from an RBC customer of over 40 years!

To say I was angered and humiliated by having to have my residence confirmed by my husband doesn’t even begin to express how I feel!

Once again, Royal Bank of Canada has proved that it is unable and unwilling to think outside of the box and customer service is a thing of the past!

If you can’t accept your own documentation RBC, things have come to a very sad state indeed.

Thank you for making me feel so valued and trusted!

COLLEEN DUNKLEY

Nassau,

January 6, 2017.