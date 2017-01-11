Lgbt Rights And Us Foreign Policy

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I READ the shock and awe on the recent UN Resolution but it seems it has missed your readers that it has been an “official Foreign policy position” of the outgoing Obama Administration to promote and cause acceptance of the LGBT Agenda globally - there is a full ranking Ambassador travelling the world promoting this.

All Humans have Rights - no country should cause and create preferred Constitutional Rights for any grouping you then discriminate.

LGBT Rights must not be pushed down our throats and in no sector of The Bahamas should preference be accorded to any particular grouping over another.

It is regretted it is being noticed in a certain ministry with a heavy recruitment seemingly of persons who seem to be LGBT sympathetic.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

January 4, 2017.