Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On Twd Highway

A PEDESTRIAN was struck by a vehicle and killed on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway on Tuesday night, police have reported.
Officers from the Police Traffic Department are investigating the circumstances of the death of the man, who according to reports, was walking on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway shortly after 7pm, when a vehicle driven by an adult male struck him. The man was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID