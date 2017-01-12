Lincoln Bain Runs For Dna As Fnm Unveils Latest Candidates

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE Free National Movement ratified two candidates in Family Island constituencies for the next general election last night, as the party faced more internal turmoil with the resignation of officers from its Pinewood Association.

The resignations came shortly before controversial talk show host Lincoln Bain, who had unsuccessfully fought for a nomination from the FNM for that constituency, was announced as the Democratic National Alliance’s (DNA) candidate for Pinewood.

Last November, the FNM’s Pinewood Constituency Association branded the party “deceitful” and “disrespectful” amid accusations that FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis broke assurances of support for Mr Bain as the party’s standard-bearer for the area and chose Reuben Rahming as the candidate for the 2017 general election.

Several of the constituency association’s members protested Mr Rahming’s ratification outside FNM headquarters last year, holding signs which criticised Dr Minnis. Mr Bain was also a part of that protest.

Yesterday in a letter sent to Dr Minnis, which The Tribune has obtained, the association members said they did not think Mr Rahming nor the FNM leader have the ability to address Pinewood’s complex issues.

“The members of this association are longstanding, long suffering members of the FNM, some of whom were here from the very beginning,” the constituency association wrote. “We have sacrificed and toiled for this party over the years, many times leaving our families at home to walk the streets campaigning on the party’s behalf.

“ . . .It therefore saddens us to see the weakened and broke state to which you have allowed to our once great party to decline. The FNM and unity are now distant strangers.”

The association members said they chose to stand with their “chosen candidate,” Mr Bain.

After the association protested last year, some members of the FNM said Mr Bain did not pass the party’s vetting process.

He and nine others are facing prosecution stemming from the destruction of a fence blocking an access point to Cabbage Beach last year and are expected to appear in the Magistrate’s Court this month for the start of their trial.

Last night, the FNM ratified engineer Navarro Bowe for the Exumas and Ragged Island constituency and pastor Miriam Reckley-Emmanuel for the MICAL constituency.

In Mr Bowe, the FNM continued the practice of putting particularly young people on its ticket. Mr Bowe is 28.

Dr Minnis said in a statement: “(Navarro Bowe) was born to Sonia and Godfrey Bowe of George Town, Exuma and grew up in George Town, attending George Town Primary and LN Coakley High School. After graduating as a top student from high school, Navarro was fortunate enough to attend and graduate from Marquette University in Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and then went on to receive his master’s degree in structural and geotechnical engineering.



“After working in California for several years, Navarro was able to return to his hometown of George Town to work as CEO and CTO for his company remotely. Navarro continues the promise I have made to bring more of our young people into our political process.”

Speaking about Ms Reckley-Emmanuel, Dr Minnis said: “Miriam considers Salina Point, Acklins her home, as that is where her family is from. Miriam has been the pastor and director of church operations for Good Samaritan Kingdom Ministries since 1989. Through her church she has had the privilege to minister throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, including the entire MICAL constituency, for which she is very well known and has made many connections. Miriam’s connection to the community and the church is part of the FNM’s plan to return the government to the people.”

Dr Minnis added: “The Bahamian people are demanding change to how business has been conducted in the Bahamas for decades and the FNM’s ‘change team’ will disrupt the politicians’ entrenched status quo. Our two new candidates will work with us to return the government to the Bahamian people. They are ready to bring an open, accountable, and transparent government to the Bahamas - one that is not built on secret backroom deals that sell out the Bahamian people. I invite all Bahamians to unite with us at the FNM; together we can rid our beloved country of the inept PLP, a regime that has been responsible for bringing this country to the brink of disaster and financial ruin. With God’s help, and your support, we will rescue this nation from the downward road and put it on a path of peace and prosperity.”

Businessman Walt Saunders was the FNM’s ratified candidate for MICAL but withdrew from consideration last year for health reasons, according to FNM Chairman Sidney Collie.