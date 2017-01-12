Secrets Of Comedy At Radio House Tonight

COMEDY will get intimate this evening as Radio House hosts the inaugural event in the “Up Close and Personal” series, with organisers promising an evening of appreciation of the intricacies of stand-up comedy.

Featuring presentations by three of the country’s foremost comedians - Radio House’s own Inigo “Naughty” Zenicazelaya, social media star “Sawyer Boy” and Mark B - the showcase will see the conversion of Radio House’s Shirley Street lobby for an evening of splendour and laughs.

JJ McKenzie, Radio House Director of Promotions/Online Marketing and lead organiser of many of the stations’ civic activities, said the event is designed as “something special for our listeners”. She said she viewed it as “an opportunity to give the audience a chance to get to know the comedians on a personal level, find out what inspires them, what it takes to write jokes and how to take it to the stage”.

Naughty, host of KISS 96FM’s “Mischief in the AM”, said his inclusion was a ‘“no brainer” as he viewed it as chance to bring the future of local comedy to public attention. Referring to Mark B as his protege and Saywer Boy as an up and coming star, Naughty said the intimate setting of Thursday’s event will test the mettle of all involved.

“You know, it is easy to do videos and memes and so on,” he said. “It is comedy, but stand-up is a whole different breed of animal. It is just you, the audience and the microphone and you have to make the people laugh.”

A comedy veteran of 19 years, Naughty said that with practice comes comfort for comedians, and with comfort comes more laughter for fans.

The event - which starts at 7pm and is open to the public - will offer listeners to 100 JAMZ, KISS 96 and Y98 a chance to win exclusive invites to enjoy a night of comedy and complimentary cocktails from Bayrock Wines, Tito’s Vodka and High Rock lager courtesy of Bahamian Brewery.