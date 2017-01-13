Cocaine Seizures Up By Half

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

COCAINE seizures in The Bahamas increased by 56 per cent last year when compared to 2015, according to Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) narcotics statistics.

The latest numbers were the result of statistical data recorded by police from January to December, 2016.

In those 12 months, police said 3,531.77lbs of cocaine were confiscated. This is up considerably from the 1,536.28lbs taken into police custody in 2015.

However, there was a small discrepancy in these cocaine statistics as one RBPF chart reports a grand total of 3,539.55lbs overall and another reports 3,539.46lbs.

Further breakdown by island revealed that in New Providence, ecstasy tablets and marijuana were the highest recorded illegal substances to be confiscated. There were 4,859 ecstasy tablets and 3,766.64lbs of marijuana seized by police.

Authorities also said 267.04lbs of cocaine were found in the capital. In addition 11 marijuana capsules and 29 plants were taken.

In Grand Bahama, while there were no ecstasy finds, 1,985.28lbs of cocaine and 215.53lbs of marijuana were recorded. Police added that in the family islands 1,287.23lbs of cocaine and 95.35lbs of marijuana were seized.

There were also 26 marijuana plants in Grand Bahama and 258 plants in the family islands.

Police said a total of 1,532 were also arrested and held accountable for these drug discoveries.

According to these latest statistics, 100 people were taken into custody for cocaine - 35 of these arrests were for possession of the drug and 65 were for possession with the intent to supply.

Four people, the records said, were arrested for possession with the intent to supply ecstasy.

When it came to marijuana, police said 1,346 people were arrested for matters related to the drug.

Authorities said 799 people were taken into custody for possession of marijuana, 537 for possession with the intent to supply, eight people for cultivating marijuana plants and two others for possession of capsules containing marijuana.

Seventy-one people were arrested and questioned regarding dangerous drugs, but they were not charged, police said.