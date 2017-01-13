Plp To Complete Ratifications Before Start Of Convention

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party announced that the party will complete its candidate ratifications next week ahead of the party’s national three-day convention slated for later this month, as party officials pledged to accept whatever the outcome of the event may be.

The convention, planned for January 24 to 26, will be held at the Melía Nassau Beach Hotel on West Bay Street. Officials would not reveal the cost associated with holding the event.

So far only former Cabinet minister Alfred Sears has made public his intention to challenge Prime Minister Perry Christie for the leadership post of the PLP.

Labour Minister Shane Gibson, who is also convention chairman, said that lingering questions on various national issues, including Baha Mar, will be discussed at the highly anticipated event. The $3.5bn West Bay Street resort will be open by May 2017, Mr Gibson also said.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce plans for the Progressive Liberal Party’s National Convention which will be held from Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26 at the Melía Nassau Beach,” Mr Gibson said before a raucous crowd of supporters gathered at the party’s Farrington Road headquarters yesterday.

He also said: “Despite efforts to keep Bahamians informed of our progress every step of the way, many questions linger about National Health Insurance (NHI), value added tax (VAT) and Baha Mar. These are all topics we plan to tackle at our upcoming convention.

“For instance Baha Mar was rescued from bankruptcy by an experienced team. We worked tirelessly to make sure that Bahamian contractors and former employees were paid and we put Baha Mar in the hands of a world class operator with successful hotels across the region and the world all in the best interest of the Bahamian people. Already construction has restarted and Bahamians will be hired in a matter of days. By May of this year, Baha Mar will be open and will be employing thousands of Bahamians.”

Asked whether the party was willing to accept the outcome of the convention, where all positions are expected to be up for challenge, Mr Gibson said the party has always accepted the results of their internal elections.

“We have always in the history of the PLP accepted the outcome of every election that we have ever held. We have never ever challenged trust and transparency and accountability in an election. We have always accepted the results and that is why we continue to have young dynamic visionary experienced individuals continue to come and step forward,” he said.