Road Traffic Runs Out Of Stickers In Freeport

AFTER running short of inspection stickers and decals in Freeport, Acting Deputy Controller of the Road Traffic Department Ken Ferguson revealed that a new digital system will soon be implemented in Grand Bahama to prevent such issues.

The new system has been implemented in Nassau, and plans are also underway to move to an automated system in the Family Islands.

On Wednesday, motorists in Freeport were inconvenienced when the department ran short of inspection stickers and decals when they went to have their vehicles licensed.

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest said the nuisance to motorists was unacceptable.

“The lack of proper planning and procurement in the Road Traffic Department is astounding and a spectacular failure on behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation, as well as the Ministry of Grand Bahama,” Mr Turnquest said.

“As this department is responsible for the administration of the road traffic licensing and inspection functions for which a fee is collected, we call on the government to provide value for money to the people of Grand Bahama who deserve first-class service in a modern society,” he said.

Mr Turnquest called on the government to be accountable and to provide the resources necessary for the Grand Bahama Road Traffic Department to do its job effectively and efficiently.

“The inconvenience to the Bahamian people is unacceptable and inconsistent with a safer, stronger, modern and more prosperous Bahamas,” he said on Wednesday.

When The Tribune contacted Mr Ferguson yesterday he informed the newspaper that the inspection stickers and decals had arrived yesterday morning.

“We have senior officers come from Nassau this morning with the inspection decals,” Mr Ferguson said. He noted that consideration must be given to the situation, as the government “is about to roll out the new system in a couple of weeks”.

“It would be unwise to spend funding when inspection stickers and decals will soon be obsolete,” he said.

Mr Ferguson said that licensing of vehicles is running smoothly, but expects that there will be “some hiccups” when the new system is rolled out.