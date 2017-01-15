Man Shot Dead In Poinciana Drive Area

A MAN was shot dead on Ferguson Street, off Poinciana Drive, in the early hours of Sunday, police in Nassau have reported.
According to police, shortly after 2am a man was walking on Ferguson Street, when he was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. It is the ninth murder of 2017, according to The Tribune's records.
Investigations are ongoing.
For more details, see Monday's Tribune
Comments
goodbyebahamas 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
Forget college in the Bahamas unless your planning to live else where. High school graduates should go to Mortuary school straight out of High school, these jobs must be making a killing; now that's no joke either. Everyday normal death keeps them in business, but in the Bahamas it's a resection proof job and a gold mine all in one. I wouldn't doubt if these guys make more than a $100,000 a year easy, $hit, if one of them reads this comment he's probably going to laugh his a$$ off because it's probably twice that amount. And if your the owner, for get about it, that FM-er is so wealthy he's probably got a vintage Ferrari is his garage as an investment that doesn't want anyone to see; he probably has a 44 Magnum too.....lol.
Please make my F-ing day! by goodbyebahamas
goodbyebahamas 11 hours, 51 minutes ago
Recession proof! FM-ing computers!
goodbyebahamas 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
Bahamian people vs. PLP syndicate; good luck with that. by goodbyebahamas
goodbyebahamas 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
Lord knows the children are sensitized to the sight of murder and death in the Bahamas, they might as well make money while their minds are traumatized for life by it.
goodbyebahamas 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
by goodbyebahamas
MassExodus 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
What are we on pace for in 2017? 350, 400 murders for the year?...
MonkeeDoo 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Could somone tell the Commissioner please.
