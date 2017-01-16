Answers Still Needed On Nhi

EDITOR, The Tribune.

NHI.. Do the Civil Service - employees of all Government Agencies understand their external Health Insurance policy will be cancelled with the introduction of NHI with absolutely no compensation?

I find it totally incredible that persons employed by Government do not understand that their private provided, paid for by Government Health Insurance, good for the whole world will be cancelled?

The value of such a policy is part of the Civil Servant’s compensation so Government is cancelling.

Is Government going to make an appropriate settlement to all Civil Servants?

So we have the magical smart card of NHI - can anyone confirm that if I require surgery at PMH or any alternative facility in The Bahamas will that surgery be free?

Can the Health Minister confirm all Pensioners will not lose any of the concessions they have now with the introduction of NHI?

Pensioners not only get free meds. Any surgeries and treatments are free.

The designers of NHI Bahamas hopefully understand there are some countries who will not issue a travel visa if you are unable to confirm you have a Health Insurance policy. The Bahamas is exceptionally fortunate that we can travel to Europe.

With the S&P rating and seemingly requirement that Government is going to have to go on an austerity programme - cutting back on unnecessary expenses so the estimated $100m cost of the primary Care segment of NHI can be paid for.

I am honestly tired of seeing those promotion ads on TV and none of them are seemingly telling us what we want to know and hear.

Private Health Insurance is costly but if you spread catastrophic costs amongst all who are employed the cost is pro-rated amongst a large number so the individual costs drop and we get what everyone wants - if I have a catastrophic sick someone is covering me.

Isn’t that what PM Christie started telling us NHI was all about? Remember his passionate plea for the 700 persons who die as they do not have access to care, a year.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

January 6, 2017.