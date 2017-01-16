Fly Fishing Chief Slams ‘Absolute Foolishness’

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association’s (BFIA) president has again fired back at critics of the new industry regulations, labelling the opposition as “absolute foolishness”.

Prescott Smith told Tribune Business: “All of the gloom and doom talk is just an attempt to get the Government to water down the regulations.

“It’s the special interest groups making all of the noise. There was so much illegal activity going on and the Government was being defrauded badly. When you’re doing the right thing there is always going to be push back.”

Concerns persist over the new regulations for the fly fishing industry, which took effect on January 9. Approved by Cabinet last October, they require anglers above the age of 12, and who wish to fish in the flats, to apply for a personal angler’s license and pay a prescribed fee.

Non-citizens will have to pay $15 for a day license, $20 for a weekly license, $30 for a monthly license and $60 for an annual license. The regulations will also require a foreign vessel wishing to fish in the flats to obtain the usual sports fishing permit, and each person on the vessel intending to flats fish to hold a personal license.

The regulations also ban commercial fishing in the flats. Anglers are only allowed to catch and release when catching bonefish, permit, snook, cobia and tarpon. The new law will also establish a Conservation Fund for the management and protection of the flats and fisheries resources in the Bahamas.

Garnering the most push back, however, is the regulation requiring a ratio of one ‘certified guide’ to every two anglers if they are fishing from a boat.

The Abaco Fly Fishing Industry Association (BFFIA), since the draft regulations were first released, confirmed the industry split by saying its members “do not recognise” the BFFIA as the industry legitimate representative or voice. The Association contends that the new regulations could do “irreparable harm” to the industry.

But John Herman, an angler from Pennslyvania, while speaking with Tribune Business praised the new regulations.

“I have been coming to the Bahamas for 35 years. I think that the regulations are the right thing for the Bahamas,” he said.

“I think it’s a great thing what’s been accomplished for the Bahamas, and a great thing long-term for the fishermen. Too many people are trying to serve their own self-interest instead of looking out for the greater good.”