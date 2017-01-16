Pm Eager For Another Term

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
AS he gears up for a leadership challenge at the Progressive Liberal Party’s first convention since 2009, Prime Minister Perry Christie spoke of his energy and eagerness to serve another term, as he urged party supporters not to “squander” the opportunity to win the general election.
Speaking before a crowd of jubilant supporters at a PLP Women’s Branch meeting yesterday, Mr Christie brushed off his critics as he spoke of plans his administration looks to finalise before voters head to the polls this year.
Highlighting many of his party’s achievements, Mr Christie contended that the PLP has done and continues to do “everything possible to move The Bahamas forward”. He also urged party supporters to show the country how strong and unified the PLP is at its upcoming convention.
He suggested that despite efforts by a section of his party to unseat him as leader, he will not relent in the forward progress of the country, nor his political work.
Touching on details of several initiatives including airports in North Eleuthera and Exuma, plans to construct a modern care facility for children with special needs and disabilities, and multiple public/private partnership agreements that would see the construction of roadways, government buildings and other national projects, Mr Christie declared that the “work of country” would not slow due to “those that challenge our progress.”
“We in this democracy do not run away from the fact that we encourage people to know that this party does not stand in your way,” he said.
“We do not force people to be what they do not want to be. This is a party that allows the free rein of your thinking, of your reasoning and of your decision-making.”
Mr Christie, noting several of the recent stops he had made on his campaign trail, stated that he has made a point not to ask for, or request the support of those that he comes in contact with; opting instead to remind persons of the work he and his team have done.
Addressing his visit to Eleuthera on Saturday Mr Christie said: “I indicated to the audience that I was gratified that the Hon Philip Bethel came in to indicate that he didn’t understand why a son of the soil had to come (there) to the island of Eleuthera and request support.”
He continued: “Because the answer was clear to him. Oswald Ingraham said the same. I was accompanied by Ken Dorsett of Southern Shores and he said the same.
“We also had the youngest member of our fraternity in Parliament, Dion Smith and he said the same. Danny (Johnson) who was coordinating the campaign said the same and Damian (Gomez) who was present said the same.
“But I told them that I wouldn’t want to have to ask any of them to support me, but I am coming by way of courtesy to let them know, that this me.
“You know over the years that I stood with you, all through the winter months of opposition, all through to the mountain top of victory. We were in this room sharing experiences, praying, hoping, committing ourselves to the development of our country and the upliftment of our people.
“We formed a partnership. Now on the eve of going to convention to signal to the country how very strong we are, we have to pause and give you another opportunity to determine how you want to present; to determine whether or not you want - you know the rest,” Mr Christie said.
“Tomorrow morning we fly to Bimini and take a boat to a place called Ocean Cay and we put some shovels in the ground to signal that construction will start there on a new development. But because I am in a contest, I have to break away and fly to another part of the Bahamas; I am not going to tell them where because yesterday they sent some people to my meeting.
“But I will fly to another part of the Bahamas to present myself to the people there before they come to convention, to by way of courtesy let them know that this is me.”
Mr Christie, 73, said despite his age, a factor that his been debated heavily during the government’s current term, he is energised and ready to extend the work orchestrated by his administration.
“They ask us, where do you get the energy from? They asked me, where do you get the energy from? I tell them, that after Monday night, Tuesday morning I will be making another important speech to the government, I then go to hold the Cabinet and Tuesday evening I go to another place in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas because that is the only time I am going to be able to get there to say to the people, ‘this is me.’
“And as I move around, everyone should know, unmistakably know, that I am not so much preparing for any contest at the convention, I am preparing for the next general election.
“I will do that, hopefully in most of the areas where people will come whilst I am managing the government, and so, Monday after speaking in this island where I will be in three different places (in this) big island, we are going to come back here for our candidates committee where we are going to interview one significant personality who is vying to contest a seat in the next general election.
“We are doing this so when the council meets on the 19th, we are coming in here for a short period to let you know that even the leader will be ratified that night.
“So the leader and deputy leader will be ratified on that night along with others and because of the nature of that event we are going to have a stage outside so that the those who would come out in support of us, in support of the party, to demonstrate that this is the party of strength, this is the party of unity, this is the party of heritage.”
Mr Christie, delighting in the jubilant celebration of the crowd gathered at PLP’s Farrington Road headquarters, sent out a clarion call to party supporters across the Bahamas, insisting that the time of battle was now.
He said his government had invested too much energy, creativity and introduced new policy innovations to modernise the country for them to “squander” the opportunity to win the next general election and go on to serve the best interest of the people.
He added: “Many times when some of my colleagues begin to bitch and complain, I ask them, I say suppose you were me?”
Making note of the vicious criticism he has faced during this current term he said: “They curse me everyday. And when they get tired of cursing me, they curse my wife and my daughter; my children. Listen, they even cursed Adam (Mr Christie’s autistic son) and Adam can’t even hurt a fly.
“But this is what it is all about, you have a leader with big shoulders. One who understands governance in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and one who wears his integrity right out in the open.
“This is now the time.”
Last Thursday the PLP announced that it would complete its candidate ratifications ahead of the party’s national three-day convention slated for January 24 to 26.
Labour Minister Shane Gibson, who is also convention chairman, said that lingering questions on various national issues, including Baha Mar, will be discussed at the highly anticipated event.
Comments
alfalfa 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
The sad thing is, that because of all the bickering and infighting between the Minnisites and the Butlerites in the FNM, we have handed the upcoming election to Christie's PLP, on a silver platter. Maybe this is what Loretta's vote of no confidence was meant to do in the first place; splinter the opposition further so that it will be a cakewalk for the political dinosaurs in the PLP. If so, she has succeeded in her mission, and Heaven Help Us All.
OMG 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Typical third world politics where the leader doesn't know when to bow out gracefully. Does he forget one of his cabinet saying that the party faithful got contracts before anyone else. How about two expensive new clinics in Abaco and Exuma never opened yet proposing another clinic in Eleuthea -sorry mini hospital ????
viewersmatters 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
LMAO HHHHAAAAAAAAAAA KKKKMMMMLLLLLLLLLLLL.... ONLY FORWARD THE BAHAMAS HAS BEEN DOING WAS MOVING FORWARD TO SINKING AND FAILURE. WHAT GOOD HAS THE PLP DONE BESIDE GIVING BAHAMIANS LOW PAYING JOBS MAKING MINIMUM WAGES WHILE OTHERS MAKING MILLIONS. THE BAHAMIANS WASNT IN NO INTEREST TO THE GOVERNMENT THEN SO WHY TRY ACT TO PUT THE BAHAMIANS FIRST NOW, GO TO Y'ALL SUPPORTERS LIKE V ALFRED GREY SAID AND I QUOTE " WE THE PLP SUPPORT OUR SUPPORTERS WHATS THE BIG DEAL IF WE GIVE CONTRACTS TO OUR SUPPORTERS THEY SUPPORT US SO WE SUPPORT THEM..THIS COMING FROM THE BAMSI SCHEME, which cause the ppl had to pay double because once again the PLP decided to give contracts to their supporters without ensuring they had insurance and then turn around and triple the price at the cost of the Bahamian instead of the contractor who suppose to be held responsible.... Don't worry am sure the ppl would remember all the wrong and downgrade we the people has experience under the PLP.
banker 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
I see that the Tribune is censoring political debate. They have taken away the comments in the article about Bowe resigning from the DNA because of his ethical issues with Lincoln Bain.
Sickened 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
I know. Why the hell would they do that? I was looking forward to commenting on it.
Greentea 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
He probably threatened to sue. But how Mr. Bowe talking its obvious that he gat the goods and Bain can't sue a soul. But maybe the Tribune don't know that.
licks2 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
That's not censor. . .MR. BAIN AND BOWE WILL OBVIOUSLY END UP IN COURT. And by the way. . .when LBT was yinna lil blue-eyed baby this same paper kept yall in the public eye. . .while seldom posting view that opposed her. . .that's more like censor. . .not this case. . .Lol!
TalRussell 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Comrades! The Tribune's Publisher must always be on guard against posts that clearly opens the door to libel risks - not so much whether posts are defamatory, but whether a potential plaintiff is more likely to bring libel proceedings against the newspaper.
Had former partners filed court documents and although not yet proven to be true, it would have opened the door for reporters to reference publicly filed statements of claims. I don't think this is the case.
jackbnimble 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
It's scary to think that this man and his cronies stand a possible chance of winning the next General Election because of all the fractions and discontent with the opposition parties that are trying to displace him.
I get knots in my stomach just thinking about it! #heavenhelpusall
goodbyebahamas 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Dictators never leave gracefully, they have to be killed for them to give up their greed for wealth and power.
TalRussell 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Comrades! This is not just some exclusive to the PLP thing - cause has become even a much more embarrassing thing, or more, for the Red and Green Shirts parties.
You tell me after knowing what we now know about all the constituencies infighting exploding over 2017 General Elections nominations of the respective parties chosen Candidates that have not been chosen at the local level.... And in the case of the member for Long Island - the leadership position thrown in for a good royal sanctioned Coup that was later to follow.
The PM is still leading a party that is still in the position as a major political force - when the Red and Greens, are politically shipwrecked - making it hard to tell - whose red and whose green shirts heading into the 2017 General?
by TalRussell
arussell 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Well folks if you want Christie and the PLP out you must vote for Minnis and the FNM voting for the DNA is a vote for the PLP.... Now you see why the low turn out on registration to vote is so low.
TalRussell 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Comrade Arussell, I stand behind by earlier predication made during 2016 year that the PM goin rungs the 2017 General Elections bell, come January 20, 2017 or February 1, 2017.
All the credit goes to the member for Long Island - you'd think she'd grown tired walkin alone!
.......////https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yL1LrFtx2w
Honestman 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
A lot of people were duped into voting for Christie and the PLP last time round. I doubt they will be so stupid to vote him and his party in again. Quite frankly, the PLP have almost destroyed The Bahamas during these last five years. What right does any Prime Minister have to seek re-election when his government has overseen FOUR credit rating downgrades under his watch? The man has no shame. He and his entire cabinet should have resigned when the last downgrade was confirmed in recognition of their sheer incompetence. Prime Minister, you are way past your sell buy date and your desperate and rather pathetic desire to cling to power is making many people quite angry. Why don't you look across the water to England where a much younger man than you, David Cameron, showed honour and respect for the people by resigning after a failed referendum? Where is your class?
viewersmatters 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Sad to say but I agree with arussell the DNA has not a single chance of winning two seats Greg Moss would be lucky to have in total 500 votes for his entire party the FNM is the only possible chance but the best thing is Minnie got kick out once and had his members turned on him before am quite sure that won't be the last if he doesn't get his act together. Unlike the PLP they stand together through worst and horrible though FNM has shown little heart to kick the leader out .
Greentea 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
What wrong with Bahamian leaders that they can't groom successors? Bahamian politics is a disgrace. 73? And the PLP cant find anyone else with some heft and ideas? Jesus! Mr. Christie, please go into the long good night. If you feel the need to run in the next election you have done a bum job inside your party as well as what is perceived outside of it. If there is no one else then there is no one else- but step aside so that they can at least start to search. This is crazy. Mr. Sears - as the young people say - you gatta SLAY! A legend in his mind, this fella ain't going NOWHERE voluntarily.
John 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
One has to admit that this has been a challenging five years for Christie and his administration. And despite the shortcomings, the failures of his government and the dissolution and disappointment of many Christie and The PLP still have a strong support in the heart of Bahamian people. Yet Many see his government still as corrupt and has no ability to deal with crime, murders especially or manage the finances of this country. Four financial downgrades is no laughing matter and the country continues to record record murders. This was one of the issues the PLP campaigned on the most heavily. Then there is BEC: Two years after being turned over to foreign management it continues to be plagued with problems. At least power use to stay on during the winter months under Bahamian management. And the electricity bills are unbearable, especially after the hurricane. Bah Mar could have been open nearly two years ago had Christie and his gang not interfered and many Bahamians are still not comfortable with the amount of Chinese involvement in the country. While Obama has removed the embargo preventing Americans from traveling and investing in Cuba, he has also repealed the 'wet foot, dry foot ' law that allows Cubans who make it to American shores to remain in the country. This along with Trumps wall plan will have to be addressed as it makes our boarders more attractive to migrants trying to reach the US.
DDK 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Of course Christie and his parliamentarians would be eager for another five years of rape and plunder.
goodbyebahamas 42 minutes ago
A failed PM who wants more of the people's money, no wonder his wife doesn't live with him anymore.
avidreader 34 minutes ago
This situation reminds me of 19th century Mexican history when President Benito Juarez could not contemplate stepping down from power and would always respond to questions about who would be nominated for the position of president of Mexico: "Yo, siempre yo" he would say. (Me, always me). He died of a stroke while physically in his office in the presidential palace on the Plaza Zocalo in Mexico City. Power is sweet, eh? Or how about the late Dr. Fidel Castro Ruz when he was asked in English by the French female reporter about the elections he promised soon after taking over from Fulgencio Batista: He answered her in English: "Conditions have changed".
TalRussell 24 minutes ago
Comrade AvidReader, the PM is still young enough to serve two more terms. Now, former PM Pindling had his government car towed away on orders of PM Papa Hubert....And Minnis peacefully surrounded his government car to Loretta on the orders Governor General...... I see fight on ya hands if you try carry-out a repossession of PM Christie's Luxury Benz.
goodbyebahamas 18 minutes ago
The Bahamian people should beat this greedy piece of $hit to death as they did with Kadafi if he doesn't want to leave his throne. This evil dictator doesn't have a heart for his own people, he serves his father Satan before all.
