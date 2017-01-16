Two Dead In Weekend Shootings

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

TWO men are dead and another man is recovering in hospital after three separate shooting incidents in the capital over the weekend.

The killings brought the country’s homicide count to nine for this month, according to The Tribune records.

The latest shooting took place shortly after 2am on Sunday on Finlayson Street, off Poinciana Drive.

Police said they received reports that the body of a man was lying in the street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a lifeless man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot injuries to the body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is 29-year-old Raynor Davis of Flemming Street.

Hours earlier, police were on the scene of another killing, this time in the Kemp Road area.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, around 9am on Saturday the victim was walking near Strachan’s Corner when the occupants of a Honda Fit vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at him, killing him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Keno Kelly, of Kemp Road.

The killing came days after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the same area. ACP Dean said police do know at this time if the killings are related.

On Wednesday night, Kevin Rolle aka ‘KJ’, was discovered dead near the intersection of Kingston and Denver Streets, off Kemp Road, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was known to police and, according to local residents, was reportedly released on bail in recent months. According to reports, he was allegedly connected to the shooting death of a young man in the Kemp Road area in 2015.

Police also reported that a man was standing in the back of his home on Dunmore Street, around 9pm on Friday, when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The man was taken to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.