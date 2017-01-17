Boarding School And Sports Academy To Open

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas’ first boarding school and sports academy is expected to be completed and opened in the fall, it was revealed yesterday evening at a launch event in the exclusive Albany community.

In addition to a state-of-the-art tennis court and golf course, the Windsor High School campus in southwestern New Providence will also feature a 50-bed residence to accommodate some of its 240 students.

Lisa McCartney, Director of Windsor School which was founded in September, 2014, in Old Fort, addressed scores of parents and students at Aviva Beach in Albany concerning the potential and importance of the school’s expansion and partnership with the gated community.

“Our school is set on 25 acres within the secure, gated community of Albany and we offer both day and boarding schools,” Mrs McCartney said. “We’re partnering with Mitchell Spearmon, amazing golf coach, and you’ll hear more about him later with the Golf Academy and also Lleyton Hewitt running the tennis academy. We’re very pleased to have them join us in this endeavour.”

Mrs McCartney said the residence hall would accommodate 50 boarders and “these are all furnished dorm-style rooms with beds, desks, wardrobes etc”.

The students will also have access to a music studio to be constructed called The Sanctuary.

Windsor High School at Albany is expected to have a student population of 240 pupils with a 1:20 teacher to student ratio per classroom.

“We’re an institution for learners ages 14-19 who wish to challenge themselves to be the best that they can be and as a registered Cambridge International School, we offer IGCSE A level and AS level qualifications,” Mrs McCartney said.

Existing and prospective teaches “are recruiters both locally and internationally from the Bahamas, the United States, the U.K and Canada”. Teacher housing will act as an incentive to recruit and retain top educators “who want to move to the Bahamas and those who want to be near the school”.

“So we have a lovely teacher housing that’s coming on stream and also we’re offering them an amazing lifestyle access to Albany, as well as professional rewarding experiences and - of course - competitive compensation.”

Christopher Anand, managing partner of Albany, said the project was part of the continued generosity of Albany founders Joe Lewis, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els “who have been very blessed to give back through foundations”.

“A lot of kids, when they’re 13-14, go to boarding school and it becomes a self-fulfilling problem. They’re not leaving because they can’t get a quality education. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. They’re leaving because they can’t get a quality social experience,” Mr Anand said.

He said Albany’s partnership with Windsor was taking advantage of talent residing on the ground as well as location.

The annual tuition fees for the 10th to 13th year students range between $17,000 to $19,000 and

parents and students interested in the boarding option will pay an additional $30,000 to cover accommodation and amenities attached to their housing.

Windsors existing pre-school, elementary and middle schools will be relocated to the Old Fort location once the Windsor High School at Albany become a reality in the fall, Mrs McCartney said.