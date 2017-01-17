Claim Of Sex Attack On Nine-Year-Old

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN will stand trial in two months in Magistrate’s Court concerning the alleged sexual assault of a minor more than 30 years his junior.

Christopher Charles Curry, 43, appeared before Magistrate Constance Delancy facing a charge of indecent assault that allegedly occurred on Tuesday, January 10.

He was charged under section 5(1)(a) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 99 concerning the alleged assault on the nine-year-old girl.

Curry pleaded not guilty to the charge when asked by Magistrate Delancy.

He was granted $2,000 bail and told that he must report to the Carmichael Road Police Station every Saturday on/or before 6pm.

The accused will stand trial on March 10, 2017.

He has retained attorney Roberto Reckley to defend him against the allegation which could see him face three years imprisonment if convicted at trial.

ASP Clifford Daxon is prosecuting the case.