Editorial: The Lucayan Sea Would Truly Recognise Bahamian Waters

EVERY once in a while, an idea is proposed that makes so much sense you wonder why no one thought of it before. Naming the waters of The Bahamas the Lucayan Sea is one of those ideas.

Proposed by Captain Tellis Bethel, Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (Acting), the Lucayan Sea concept is one of the most practical, sensible and intelligent ideas proposed in years. It is, in fact, a concept that we can find absolutely no argument against and one we believe has the potential to help unite all people of The Bahamas regardless of race, colour, creed, religion or socio-economic status.

This is not an idea that popped up like an unwanted weed after a heavy rain, but rather one that matured over years and after much research. Capt Bethel arrived at the dual conclusion - one that the waters needed to be named, and two, that the name should pay tribute to the original inhabitants whose lives represented a peaceful occupancy of the land - after spending decades of his adult life on the sea. He first plied the waters in his job aboard a cruise ship, later in service to the Bahamian people. He kept wondering why it was that the majestic, breathtaking waters of The Bahamas - the single feature that most defines the country - had never been named.

After all, the waters to the south were named after the Carib Indians that once inhabited those islands. Yet The Bahamas, though often mistakenly referred to as being in the Caribbean, actually lies to the north of the Caribbean Sea, 100,000 square miles of open water suspended in the midst of the Atlantic Ocean with no name definition of its own. If you include the islands of the Turks and Caicos, as Capt Bethel suggests, the area that would be part of the Lucayan Sea would actually be almost 40 per cent greater. He also points to the fact that antique maps and hand-drawn charts from the 16th and 17th centuries refer to Lucaya and to Lukka kairi (or cairi). The name Lucayan Archipelago is still present on maps that encompass the entire Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos, which are part of The Bahamas geographically, if not politically (Turks and Caicos is a British Overseas Territory). Both territories share a common history, heritage and people.

The name also symbolises the international significance of The Bahamas as the birthplace of the modern Americas. It was on these shores in 1492 that the Lucayans welcomed the arrival of Christopher Columbus, an historic coming together of the Old and New Worlds that led to the eventual development of the nations of the modern Americas.

Naming the waters the Lucayan Sea would pay homage to those too-often forgotten people while providing a proud and distinctive identity for current inhabitants as well as for the millions of visitors who marvel at the beauty of the waters annually. The marketing potential is enormous, but more importantly, the sense of identity should fill every Bahamian with a new pride.

Naming the waters the Lucayan Sea would also allow us to distinguish ourselves from the Atlantic Ocean. According to Capt Bethel, some historians maintain that the name Atlantic comes from the Greek mythological god Atlas, making it European in heritage, while others argue that the name Atlantic came from a mountain range in northwest Africa. Whether European or African, Atlantic is not Bahamian. Nor do the waters of the archipelagic nation lend themselves to references as an ocean, which is generally vast and deep, but rather a sea, which refers to shallower waters. In fact, the name “Bahamas” comes from the Spanish baja mar meaning shallow sea.

Waters around the world have names. The Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Red Sea, the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, Persian Gulf, Caspian Sea ... even rivers from the Danube to the Ganges are instantly recognised by their names. It is more than a little ironic that the waters astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted his granddaughter were “the most beautiful place from space” are the last in the world to go unnamed.

It is time to change that. Naming the waters of The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos the Lucayan Sea will not impact bodies of water that already have names like the Great Bahama Bank or Exuma Sound. Those names will remain intact. There are no impediments. Sovereign countries may name their own waters. Naming the waters the Lucayan Sea takes little more than a signature by the Prime Minister.

Naming the waters of The Bahamas the Lucayan Sea is an idea that transcends politics even in an election year, one which we believe should receive a hearty thumbs up from all who will take pride in finally giving a well-deserved identity to the magnificent and still unnamed waters of The Bahamas.

