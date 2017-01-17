Loud Music Is Unfair

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Montague Park has become a popular venue for all sorts of functions hosting religious and informal gatherings, many regattas, and most recently the annual Marathon Bahamas event.

As a longtime resident of the area, I have no problem with this in principle but I do however take exception to the obscenely loud music which seems to be a staple of almost every event, regattas in particular.

It is very unfair that the nearby residents should be subjected to deafening music all weekend, frequently from early morning into the wee hours of the following morning, and it is very inconsiderate of both the various event organizers and the authorities to create and condone a public nuisance in our neighbourhood that they would find offensive and unacceptable in their own.

Yes, the park is there for the enjoyment of all Bahamians but please, while enjoying the park environs and beach, have some respect and consideration for the home owners and residents of the nearby community.

IAN MABON

Nassau,

January 16, 2017.