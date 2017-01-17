EDITOR, The Tribune.

THREE months after category four Hurricane Matthew passed through The Bahamas, Flamingo Gardens Park still has not been fully restored.

The fence by the softball field remains on the ground and both dug outs need to be rebuilt.

Contracts are being given out left, right and centre by the Ministry of Works.

Can’t Dr Daniel Johnson, who is the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture intervene?

And by the way, sir, even though your party did not see fit to offer you as a candidate in the upcoming 2017 general elections, you are still the Member of Parliament for the area. I hope this is not a case of sour grapes.

DEHAVILLAND MOSS

Nassau,

January 15, 2017.