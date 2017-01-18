44 Traffic Fatalities Recorded In 2016

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A total of 44 people died as a result of traffic fatalities in 2016, with Bahamians accounting for over 90 per cent of that figure, according to the latest Royal Bahamas Police Force crime statistics.

However, last year’s traffic fatality statistics represent a decrease in the number of traffic related deaths when compared to 2015, which recorded 55 traffic related deaths, the most in a year since 2009 when 56 people were killed.

The statistics, released by Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade last week, show that of the 44 who died from traffic accidents, 40, or 91 per cent of that number, were Bahamian. The other four were Haitian nationals.

Males accounted for the majority of traffic related deaths in 2016, with 38 (86.4 per cent) dying in 2016 as opposed to six females (13.6 per cent). The deceased included 13 between the ages of 36 to 45, the most to die from any age group, followed closely by 12 between the ages of 18 to 25.

According to the statistics, 25 of those who died were drivers, eight were passengers, five were pedestrians, five were motorcycle riders and one was a bicyclist.

The 44 people were killed in 40 separate accidents. New Providence saw the most traffic fatalities with 18, followed by Grand Bahama with 11, Abaco and Eleuthera with four apiece, and Andros, Long Island, and Cat Island each with one.

Most of last year’s fatalities occurred on a Saturday, with nine deaths. There were seven on a Sunday and Monday, six on a Friday, four on a Wednesday and Thursday and three on a Tuesday.

The traffic fatalities also occurred mostly between 4pm and midnight, with 17 recorded during this time, and then from 12am-8am, which saw 15 fatalities. Eight fatalities occurred between 8am and 4am, the statistics showed.

Additionally, most of the deaths took place in July, when six people died. March, April and October each recorded five deaths, while May recorded four.

In terms of a demographical breakdown of the figures, the number of traffic accidents with serious injuries stood at 93 for 2016, just one more from the 92 recorded in 2015. However, there were 2,155 traffic accidents with minor injuries in 2016 as opposed to the 2,047 recorded in 2015.

There were also 7,610 “damage only” traffic accidents in 2016, up 106 from the 7,504 in 2015.

There were 1,168 “hit and run” traffic accidents in 2016, up 140 from the 1,208 recorded in 2015.

Last year saw 1,543 reported traffic offences. There were also 17,330 fixed penalty notices issued in New Providence in 2016, and 19,224 issued throughout the country.

According to the statistics, 15,855 are matters out to court, while 500 are matters for re-summons.