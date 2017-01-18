Minnis Calls For Boundary Report To Be Tabled Today

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
FREE National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday urged the government to table the delayed Constituencies Commission report in Parliament when it meets today.
However, House Speaker Dr Kendal Major, who is also chairman of the commission, told The Tribune yesterday that the report remained incomplete. An election cannot be called until the report is complete and is tabled in the House of Assembly.
“(There is) really nothing to report. Nothing has changed. Still waiting,” Dr Major said in a message to this newspaper.
Asked if he could say when the report would be tabled, Dr Major said: “At this point I am not aware.”
Last week, he said in Parliament that he was “disappointed” the commission had not completed its report. He revealed that several factors, including low voter turn out and “contention” among members, delayed the progress.
At the time he explained that the contention among the rank and file of the commission was sparked by the leak of information from deliberations into the public domain and published in local newspapers and social media. This, he said, was certainly displeasing. He said it had been the commission’s intention to table the report at the first sitting of the House, which was last week Monday.
Meanwhile in a press statement yesterday, Dr Minnis slammed Prime Minister Perry Christie over the commission’s failure to complete the report, saying he should finally admit to his failures and allow Bahamians to judge his government on his leadership.
He said: “Crime on the rise, the secret Baha Mar deal still sealed, no Boundaries Commission report, credit rating downgraded to junk status, failing schools – and all the Bahamian people get is silence and no plans from the embattled prime minister and his Progressive Liberal Party government.
“For the past four and a half years the Bahamian people have only heard empty rhetoric and broken promises from the PLP government and now that we have entered the election season we continue to expect to hear more empty rhetoric. The prime minister should finally stand up and admit to his failures these past four and a half years and finally allow the Bahamian people to judge his government on their leadership or lack thereof these past four and a half years.”
He continued: “It is time for the embattled prime minister to finally give the people the opportunity to vote for new leadership for this our country. The first step is to finally table the Boundaries Commission report in Parliament on Wednesday after many delays these past few months. The Bahamian people deserve to see what constituencies the PLP government have drawn to try and save their political futures. The Bahamian people are ready to hold this PLP government accountable for their failed leadership and the lack of action on the key issues facing our country,” Dr Minnis said.
“Bahamians know they deserve better and understand that we will never see any progress on the key issues affecting our country while embattled Prime Minister Christie remains in charge. It is time to finally allow the Bahamian people to decide which direction they want their country to move in – continuing down a route of failure under the PLP or a new direction and leadership under the FNM.
“We know that Bahamians want the government returned to them and the only way for this to happen is under new leadership with the FNM. When the PLP is removed from power this next election, the people will finally have their time and the FNM will work every day to serve them,” Dr Minnis also said.
The Tribune reported last month that the commission intends to create a new constituency in New Providence.
It is understood that portions of Englerston, Centreville, Bain and Grants Town and Fort Charlotte will be redrawn to reconstitute St Cecelia.
This constituency was eliminated before the last general election and divided among Bain Town, Englerston and Centreville.
In December, FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest told The Tribune the Constituencies Commission missed its self-imposed deadline to submit recommendations for boundary changes. At the time, he speculated that the report would not come until 2017.
The MP speculated that the deadline had been missed because the governing side was still mulling over additional constituencies in a bid to bolster support in tough areas.
Mr Turnquest is a former member of the commission. He was recently replaced by St Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman.
Comments
Economist 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Dr. Minnis urged, did not demand. They have not given it so tell us what you think it should say and explain to us why, why we should be following your line of thinking.
You should cause a national debate on this report.
For the love of God and Country, please show us that you can lead or resign.
Publius 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
He is not analyzing population numbers and shifts per constituency nationwide to provide such ideas intelligently. He would not be showing leadership by trying to make such suggestions outside of this critical information, he would be showing himself to be stupid. Yes, he does this stunningly well already but there is no need to ask for encores.
DDK 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
If you can do a better job, why not offer yourself for leadership of the political party of your choice? Otherwise, I URGE you both to stop whining! You are not helping the opposition.
Publius 38 minutes ago
You sound foolish. But people with political blinders on usually do. Can you comprehend? For my part, I told Economist that what he is asking for is not something Minnis would be in a position to do. If you could comprehend, you wouldn't see that as whining.
As an aside, how does posting glowing lies about a politician's non-performance "help" that politician or his party? Is a politician akin to God that he or she is not to be criticized, whether constructively or otherwise? So if one man is doing a bad job, no one should comment on it unless they wish to take a place they cannot take, which is the place he has grafted for himself? That mindset is part of our problem; to see what is wrong, but lie and say everything is fine. Or worse, to refuse to see what is wrong because of what you think is in it for you, or because you have been conditioned to do so.
