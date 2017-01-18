Minnis Calls For Boundary Report To Be Tabled Today

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday urged the government to table the delayed Constituencies Commission report in Parliament when it meets today.

However, House Speaker Dr Kendal Major, who is also chairman of the commission, told The Tribune yesterday that the report remained incomplete. An election cannot be called until the report is complete and is tabled in the House of Assembly.

“(There is) really nothing to report. Nothing has changed. Still waiting,” Dr Major said in a message to this newspaper.

Asked if he could say when the report would be tabled, Dr Major said: “At this point I am not aware.”

Last week, he said in Parliament that he was “disappointed” the commission had not completed its report. He revealed that several factors, including low voter turn out and “contention” among members, delayed the progress.

At the time he explained that the contention among the rank and file of the commission was sparked by the leak of information from deliberations into the public domain and published in local newspapers and social media. This, he said, was certainly displeasing. He said it had been the commission’s intention to table the report at the first sitting of the House, which was last week Monday.

Meanwhile in a press statement yesterday, Dr Minnis slammed Prime Minister Perry Christie over the commission’s failure to complete the report, saying he should finally admit to his failures and allow Bahamians to judge his government on his leadership.

He said: “Crime on the rise, the secret Baha Mar deal still sealed, no Boundaries Commission report, credit rating downgraded to junk status, failing schools – and all the Bahamian people get is silence and no plans from the embattled prime minister and his Progressive Liberal Party government.

“For the past four and a half years the Bahamian people have only heard empty rhetoric and broken promises from the PLP government and now that we have entered the election season we continue to expect to hear more empty rhetoric. The prime minister should finally stand up and admit to his failures these past four and a half years and finally allow the Bahamian people to judge his government on their leadership or lack thereof these past four and a half years.”

He continued: “It is time for the embattled prime minister to finally give the people the opportunity to vote for new leadership for this our country. The first step is to finally table the Boundaries Commission report in Parliament on Wednesday after many delays these past few months. The Bahamian people deserve to see what constituencies the PLP government have drawn to try and save their political futures. The Bahamian people are ready to hold this PLP government accountable for their failed leadership and the lack of action on the key issues facing our country,” Dr Minnis said.

“Bahamians know they deserve better and understand that we will never see any progress on the key issues affecting our country while embattled Prime Minister Christie remains in charge. It is time to finally allow the Bahamian people to decide which direction they want their country to move in – continuing down a route of failure under the PLP or a new direction and leadership under the FNM.

“We know that Bahamians want the government returned to them and the only way for this to happen is under new leadership with the FNM. When the PLP is removed from power this next election, the people will finally have their time and the FNM will work every day to serve them,” Dr Minnis also said.

The Tribune reported last month that the commission intends to create a new constituency in New Providence.

It is understood that portions of Englerston, Centreville, Bain and Grants Town and Fort Charlotte will be redrawn to reconstitute St Cecelia.

This constituency was eliminated before the last general election and divided among Bain Town, Englerston and Centreville.

In December, FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest told The Tribune the Constituencies Commission missed its self-imposed deadline to submit recommendations for boundary changes. At the time, he speculated that the report would not come until 2017.

The MP speculated that the deadline had been missed because the governing side was still mulling over additional constituencies in a bid to bolster support in tough areas.

Mr Turnquest is a former member of the commission. He was recently replaced by St Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman.