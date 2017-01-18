Passing Baton 'Not Up To Pm'

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

RESPONDING to Prime Minister Perry Christie’s assertion that he will “pass the leadership baton when the time is right,” Progressive Liberal Party leader hopeful Alfred Sears, QC, said yesterday that decision “is not up” to Mr Christie.

Appearing as a guest on “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney, Mr Sears said “one man” cannot determine when it is time to change the leadership of the PLP. He said that choice is made by the “members, stalwarts and delegates” who have waited years for “the change they are asking for.”

Last week, after addressing a crowd of supporters at Southern Recreational Grounds after a march to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule, Mr Christie suggested that there would be a leadership transition in the PLP at the “right” time.

“As one generation goes out a new generation come in,” Mr Christie said.

“...To those of you who aspire, we recognise that just as Sir Lynden Pindling passed the baton to Hubert Ingraham and then it was eventually passed to myself, the baton will be passed. The only thing I can tell you is, at the right time.”

Mr Christie has been the leader of the PLP since 1997 and plans to remain leader heading into the next general election.

“I have travelled the Commonwealth and been to about nine islands so far and just returned from a meeting in Bimini with the stalwart counsellors and delegates and I believe I have every assurance that within the PLP as in the wider community, there is a hunger for change and a recognition that the way we have been doing things is not sustainable,” Mr Sears said on Tuesday.

“In a democratic organisation it is not the leader, it is the constitution which controls the position of leadership. It is not to be given as a gift with one person passing the baton. It is the members and the stalwarts, counsellors and the delegates who will determine when and how the baton will be passed. For the past eight years, they have not had what the constitution of the organisation demands, that every year there should be a national general convention.”

The PLP has not held a convention since 2009.

Last week, Mr Sears said the PLP’s greatest chance at winning the next election is with him as leader.

In an interview on Hot 91.7 FM’s “Morning Madhouse” with host “C-Note”, Mr Sears said it is time to for the PLP to “bench” Mr Christie and put him “in the game.”

Mr Sears said he still remains confident, after meeting with stalwarts and branch executives, that he will be the next leader of the PLP and the country’s next prime minister despite the odds being stacked against him at the party’s upcoming convention.

The PLP’s convention will be held from January 24-26.

So far, only Mr Sears has announced his intention to challenge Mr Christie for the party’s top post.

Last year, the prime minister said he is “not at all” concerned about Mr Sears’ bid to challenge him for the leadership.