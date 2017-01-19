Baha Mar Hiring

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Baha Mar ....... blatant discrimination over hiring? Is it only PLP’s can apply?

Didn’t the past employees of Baha Mar get fully paid off so legally Baha Mar has no legal responsibility and the past employees were required to sign-off they had no claim?

This is correct so why are we hearing - previous employees have a preference for hiring?

I think I know - it was well known that the 2,000 past employees were conveniently selected from staunch PLP families and Constituencies which are PLP.

If we are turning a new page on Baha Mar let’s just do that and the door of opportunity be open to all - Baha Mar has no responsibility to giving the past paid off employees any preference. Mr Prime Minister please cut this out.

MARVA ALBURY

Nassau,

January 18, 2017.