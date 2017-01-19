Bring Anime To Atlantis!

EDITOR, The Tribune.\

WHILE Baha Mar is getting their workers into gear, I should be wondering on one thing.

There are many young teens and adults interested in Japanese animation, or commonly known as ‘Anime’ in America. ZNS had a few of those shows back then, and outside of The Bahamas. It’s much bigger, there’s dedicated fans of the medium and in their love for anime has spiraled into starting up conventions around Japan and the US.

And more likely, The Bahamas is a tourist destination after all. What if we can optimise the resorts on Paradise Island to host these events.

It does generate a great sum of cash, having a good chance to socialise with other people from Nassau to the United States (with people dressing up in their favourite anime or video game characters), this may improve our reputation with a troubling tourism industry. Some old people may get into anime as well.

All I’m saying here is to create an environment where a convention is possible. We need something else other than PLP and FNM conventions.

Paradise Island’s resorts can work together to bring young people to interact with other people who like the medium. Even those who create anime shows to watch on the internet.

What we end up is a very interactive convention with fans and creators around Japan and America.

And this could put young people into a more social position to speak with others and have much better things to do in Nassau.

AMMAKA RUSSELL

Nassau,

January 17, 2017.