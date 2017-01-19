Concern For Nottage During House Adjournment

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
BAIN and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage came under heightened scrutiny from his parliamentary colleagues yesterday after he appeared to become momentarily disoriented while addressing House Speaker Dr Kendal Major.
Dr Nottage, 71, had risen to adjourn the House but instead took a seconds-long pause that did not break until Dr Major prompted him.
Minutes earlier, the leader of government business in the House of Assembly appeared to slur his words when setting a date for adjournment of the lower chamber to February 5.
He repeated the word, February, several times with a smile acknowledging his earlier mispronunciation.
Upon leaving the lower chamber, numerous MPs expressed concern for Dr Nottage given the peculiar nature of his actions during such a routine exchange.
However, all parliamentarians declined to speculate publicly over the closing moments of the House.
Comments
Sickened 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
I said it before, this man has no idea that he is an MP or what he is supposed to do on a daily basis. He lost the plot several years ago and should be led out to pasture. I believe that he and Perry have had many, many strokes over the last few years that have led to their mental incapacity.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Doofas Nottage has always been and always will be one truly sick mother >>>>>>!
