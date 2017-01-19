Concern For Nottage During House Adjournment

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

BAIN and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage came under heightened scrutiny from his parliamentary colleagues yesterday after he appeared to become momentarily disoriented while addressing House Speaker Dr Kendal Major.

Dr Nottage, 71, had risen to adjourn the House but instead took a seconds-long pause that did not break until Dr Major prompted him.

Minutes earlier, the leader of government business in the House of Assembly appeared to slur his words when setting a date for adjournment of the lower chamber to February 5.

He repeated the word, February, several times with a smile acknowledging his earlier mispronunciation.

Upon leaving the lower chamber, numerous MPs expressed concern for Dr Nottage given the peculiar nature of his actions during such a routine exchange.

However, all parliamentarians declined to speculate publicly over the closing moments of the House.