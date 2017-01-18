‘Surrender Or Become A Target’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Ellison Greenslade yesterday called the country’s murder count so far this month a “disgrace”, but stressed that many of the country’s recent killings stem from feuds over drugs and relationships.

Commissioner Greenslade said “prolific serial offenders” cannot remain “free in our communities to continue to create fear” and possibly commit more serious crimes. He urged family members, friends and associates of serial criminals to “turn them into police before you become targets”.

At a press conference at Police Headquarters, he pleaded with members of the public to assist the Royal Bahamas Police Force in locating eight men police want to speak to in connection with homicide investigations. They are 27-year-old Alfred Bastian of Kemp Road; 29-year-old Amal Hunter aka “Bow” of Major’s Alley; 46-year-old Mario Deveaux aka Mario Fox of Market Street; 25-year-old Mark McKenzie of Blue Hills Heights; 33-year-old Patrick Goffee of Washington Street; 27-year-old Shawn Brown aka “Fire” of Rupert Dean Lane; and 25-year-old Christopher Joseph aka “Deebo’ of Kemp Road. Last night, the eighth named - 34-year-old Anton Wright aka “Banton” of East Street South - turned himself into police.

Commissioner Greenslade said if police are able to arrest some prolific offenders, he believes there will be “no murder report this evening, none tomorrow and none in the weeks and months ahead”.

Despite recording 11 killings so far this month, Commissioner Greenslade reiterated that crime in the country is down in all areas, except murder. He said the spate in homicides since last November - 40 in two and a half months - is a result of an “ongoing feud among these young men who know each other”. He said the recent killings were not gang related but stemmed from “drug deals” and arguments over women and men.

“We have a feud developing among young Bahamian men who are not prepared to allow the courts to adjudicate their matters,” the commissioner said. “They are not prepared to speak with law enforcement and they have taken the position that they are going to deal with the matters themselves.

“They are not strangers to each other, they all know each other, they fellowship together and party together and of recent we have seen a trend from about November where there has been an ongoing feud between young men who are not prepared to have their matters investigated by the Royal Bahamas Police Force ... The feuds are over drugs. The feuds are over women, we are even seeing some feuds over men. That is real. We did not want to believe that these relationship issues were the cause of a lot of the anger and bitterness, which leads to serious injury and deaths. These people getting emotionally involved and they respond in the wrong way.

“They are unemployed and not seeking to get jobs. The ones who want jobs cannot get them because they are not qualified for the job. You didn’t go to school, you haven’t gone back to learn a trade. You are lazy and are not prepared to work because you want to get rich quick. So what do you do? You sell drugs, sell guns, traffic people, sell counterfeit goods, steal from people and terrorise our communities.”

Commissioner Greenslade also dispelled fears that people were being killed in random acts of violence. “There are no phantoms in this country committing crime, there are no serious offenders standing in the street corners waiting to pounce on residents or tourists,” he said.

“The people that are killing each other are people that are leading a life of crime, they are not employed. They are not looking for work and they are not prepared to lead normal lives as we do, as properly socialised individuals in the Bahamas. They are going against the grain. I do not want to mislead the Bahamas, this is beautiful place. I am not prepared as a commissioner to blanket crime over all the communities of the Bahamas, I will not call our people bad. That is not true. Please let’s be careful; we cannot throw the baby out with the bath water.”

While Commissioner Greenslade said serious crime in the Bahamas had fallen in 2016 by 26 per cent earlier this month, the murder totals have continued to cause concern. In 2016, police recorded 111 homicides, the sixth successive year with more than 100 murders but an improvement on the 2015 record of 146. Since the Progressive Liberal Party took office in May 2012, there have been at least 580 murders in the country.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of the men wanted for questioning is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS. Investigations continue.