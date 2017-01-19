Un’S Lgbt Agenda

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WHO gave the UN the right to promote one particular lifestyle over another?

Of course we do not support violence against any gender but sorry unless there is a balance and the UN affords the same funding and importance, the important issue, an UN sponsored LGBT programme in any form on its own is wrong.

I wrote last week showing that the Obama Administration put considerable emphasis on Gay-LGBT Rights with the appointment of a full ranking Ambassador to fly around the globe putting pressure on Governments.

The Ambassador visited countries who were diametrically opposed to LGBT but pressured the Government to accede to changing their laws to allow for Gay Rights and even Same Sex Marriage.

President-elect Trump has foreshadowed a radical change will come.

The composition of some of the UN Committees make a total mockery of sense how can you have acknowledged horrific violators of Human Rights on the UN Human Rights Committee?

The LGBT community have no right to push their agenda on the majority and those who are heterosexual must simply promote, as best, to co-exist in equal respect.

Any Government playing politics with the Gay voting card is wrong.

We hear so often about Women’s Rights where is the entity providing the same safeguards for Male Rights?

We are constitutionally bound not to discriminate I suggest we are big time on this for pure political purposes.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

January 17, 2017.