Plp Must Stick With Christie

EDITOR, The Tribune

My sentiments are more about common sense than personalities.

The PLP has been the party that rescued the Bahamian people and forced the playing field to be levelled. The naysayers would have you to think that the party never did any good for the country, and that they have not acted in the best interest of all Bahamians. But nothing could be further from the truth.

The first thing that anyone who has eyes to see is that the party has prized itself on being tightly glued together. Yes there are dissension in its ranks, but the maturity of the party has always prevailed.



On the other hand, the FNM has been unable to handle how it dealt with contrasting points of view in its ranks. The leader has banished all and sundry who differ from him, so much so that the backbone of the party has been painfully and surgically removed with much lost of blood.

Because democracy was not welcomed and paranoia set in deep, the opposing voices was ostracised, thus a mass exodus has crippled the once alternative party. We now have an opposition on crutches, each one trying to devour the other. That’s not politically healthy.

Never have we seen so much half baked, ill informed, poorly led and totally insincere political parties, all with leaders who show no signs of patriotism, but only advancing their own personal agenda. Narcissism is the order of the day.

Fast-forward, the challenge to the position of leader of the PLP is democracy at its best, and no one should question the exercise, BUT, and I say BUT, the plan has been set for the upcoming Super Bowl of elections. It would be asinine and inconceivable to change the experienced, able, qualified quarterback for a player who never threw a ball in his life.

The PLP would find itself in a tailspin if it dared to tamper with the leadership of the juggernaut as we know it. It will only weaken and confuse the party and concede the win to the FNM who seem to be on life support. What a dilemma, the possibility of two wounded and confused political parties, offering the Bahamas nothing to choose from.

Timing is everything, and succession is a must, but certainly not at the risk of “killing the possibility of a victory.

The Bahamian people deserve stability. They need an experienced, strong, compassionate, humane, caring leader. This is no time to gamble, the stakes are simply too high.

Laser focused!

IVOINE W.

INGRAHAM

Nassau,

January 18, 2017.